    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 8, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here

    Gold prices have surged to new all-time highs, with international rates climbing from $1,800 in November to $2,622—an increase of over $800. In India, the price per gram has broken the previous May record of Rs 6,895, now reaching Rs 7,000.

    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

    Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 8, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,235/gm
    24k - Rs 7,597/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,880(22k)
                      Rs 60,776(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 72,350(22k)
                       Rs 75,970(24k)

    The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

    October 5, 2024: Rs 7,235 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,597 for 24k

    October 4, 2024: Rs 7,235 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,597 for 24k

    October 3, 2024: Rs 7,225 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,586 for 24k

    Jump in gold price: Rs 250 hike pushes 10 grams to Rs 78,700 in India

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 07 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold drops; Check details

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 7, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 05 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold is Rs 56,960; Check details

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 5, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here

    Karan Johar's Dharma Productions ends pre-release screenings for upcoming films, Details inside

    Indian Air Force Day: 5 most advanced fighter jets strengthening India's skies

    'Taps, sofa, ACs missing': Tejashwi Yadav accused of stealing items from Deputy CM residence, RJD reacts

    "Beyond words...": Rajinikanth praises Fahadh Faasil's performance in 'Vettaiyaan' ahead of release

    Nykaa to HDFC bank: Stocks to watch on October 08, 2024

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

