Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 31, 2024: Check 22k and 24k gold prices

Gold prices hit new all-time highs, with international rates soaring from $1,800 in November to $2,622. In India, the cost per gram has surpassed the previous May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 8:38 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 30, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,555/gm
24k - Rs 7,933/gm

For 8gm - Rs 60,440(22k)
                  Rs 63,464(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 75,550(22k)
                   Rs 79,330(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 30, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,430/gm
24k - Rs 7,802/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,440(22k)
                  Rs 62,416(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,300(22k)
                   Rs 78,020(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 29, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,430/gm
24k - Rs 7,802/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,440(22k)
                  Rs 62,416(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,300(22k)
                   Rs 78,020(24k)

The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

October 28, 2024: Rs 7,475 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,849 for 24k

October 27, 2024: Rs 7,410 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,781 for 24k

October 26, 2024: Rs 7,410 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,781 for 24k

October 25, 2024: Rs 7,400 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,770 for 24k

