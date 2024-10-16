Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 16, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Gold prices hit new all-time highs, with international rates soaring from $1,800 in November to $2,622. In India, the cost per gram has surpassed the previous May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 16, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 9:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

    Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 16, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,210/gm
    24k - Rs 7,571/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,680(22k)
                      Rs 60,568(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 72,100(22k)
                       Rs 75,710(24k)

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 15, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,145/gm
    24k - Rs 7,502/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,160(22k)
                      Rs 60,016(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 71,450(22k)
                       Rs 75,020(24k)

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 14, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,145/gm
    24k - Rs 7,502/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,160(22k)
                      Rs 60,016(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 71,450(22k)
                       Rs 75,020(24k)

    The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

    October 13, 2024: Rs 7,215 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,576 for 24k

    October 12, 2024: Rs 7,215 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,576 for 24k

    October 11, 2024: Rs 7,210 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,571 for 24k

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 16 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold crosses Rs 57,000; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 16 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold crosses Rs 57,000; Check details

    Fresh petrol, diesel prices today, October 16, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city AJR

    Fresh petrol, diesel prices today, October 16, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 15 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 15 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 15, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 15, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here

    Petrol diesel prices today, October 15, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today, October 15, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city

    Recent Stories

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more dmn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17 RBA

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success? NTI

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success?

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection dmn

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon