Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Gold prices hit new all-time highs, with international rates soaring from $1,800 in November to $2,622. In India, the cost per gram has surpassed the previous May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 7:48 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 7:49 AM IST

    Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

    Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 14, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,145/gm
    24k - Rs 7,502/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,160(22k)
                      Rs 60,016(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 71,450(22k)
                       Rs 75,020(24k)

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 13, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,215/gm
    24k - Rs 7,576/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,720(22k)
                      Rs 60,608(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 72,150(22k)
                       Rs 75,760(24k)

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 12, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,215/gm
    24k - Rs 7,576/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,720(22k)
                      Rs 60,608(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 72,150(22k)
                       Rs 75,760(24k)

    The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

    October 11, 2024: Rs 7,210 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,571 for 24k

    October 10, 2024: Rs 7,140 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,497 for 24k

    October 9, 2024: Rs 7,145  for 22k
                                        Rs 7,502 for 24k

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Rs 8,000 to Billions: Know Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath's success story RBA

    From Rs 8,000 to Billions: Know Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath's success story

    Reliance launches updated JioFinance app for Android and iOS; Check what's new? gcw

    Reliance launches updated JioFinance app for Android and iOS; Check what's new?

    Spotify Premium AMAZING deal! Subscription for 4 months available for Rs 59; Check offer details gcw

    Spotify Premium AMAZING deal! Subscription for 4 months available for Rs 59; Check offer details

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 13, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 13, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here

    Petrol diesel prices today, October 12, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today, October 12, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Recent Stories

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga

    cricket India Women Lose To Australia in Women T20 World Cup scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India's semifinal hopes dwindle after loss to Australia

    Diwali DHAMAKA! Mahindra announces huge discounts on cars; Check out AMAZING deals gcw

    Diwali DHAMAKA! Mahindra announces huge discounts on cars; Check out AMAZING deals

    Sahara Desert flooded for 1st time in 50 years after rare rainfall gcw

    Sahara Desert flooded for 1st time in 50 years after rare rainfall

    cricket Mahela Jayawardene Replaces Mark Boucher as Mumbai Indians Coach scr

    IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians head coach

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon