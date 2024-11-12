Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 12, 2024: Check latest prices for 1g, 8g, and 10g of 22K & 24K gold

Gold prices hit new all-time highs. International rates soared from $1,800 to $2,622. In India, the price per gram exceeded the May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

First Published Nov 12, 2024, 8:45 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 12, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,335/gm​​
​​​​​24k - Rs 7,702/gm

For 8gm - Rs 58,680(22k)
                 Rs 61,616(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 73,350(22k)
                    Rs 77,020(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 11, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,390/gm​​
​​​​​24k - Rs 7,760/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,120(22k)
                 Rs 62,080(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 73,900(22k)
                    Rs 77,600(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 10, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,390/gm​​
​​​​​24k - Rs 7,760/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,120(22k)
                 Rs 62,080(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 73,900(22k)
                    Rs 77,600(24k)

The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

November 9: Rs 7,400 for 22k 
                        Rs 7,770 for 24k

November 8: Rs 7,315 for 22k 
                        Rs 7,681 for 24k

November 7: Rs 7,480 for 22k 
                        Rs 7,854 for 24k

