Bengaluru gears up for New Year: Buy 3 liquor bottles, get 1 free; Police warn of counterfeit alcohol

As Bengaluru gears up for New Year celebrations with exciting liquor deals like “Buy 3, Get 1 Free,” concerns arise over counterfeit liquor. Excise police busted a gang producing fake branded alcohol in Vijayapura, urging consumers to buy only from trusted outlets for safety.

With New Year celebrations just around the corner, bars, pubs, restaurants, and liquor vendors across the city are pulling out all the stops to attract customers. From discounts on premium bottles to attractive deals like “Buy 3, Get 1 Free,” liquor establishments are gearing up to ring in 2024 in high spirits.

As December 31st witnesses a surge in liquor sales, some vendors and manufacturers have introduced special offers to increase business and gain new customers. Brands have stepped up with discounts ranging from ₹100 to ₹200 on 750 ml bottles of premium liquor. Additionally, vendors are passing on these company-driven offers to customers to push their brand visibility and boost sales.



Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project

Many liquor outlets are offering discounts on expensive bottles and enticing deals, such as giving an extra bottle free on bulk purchases. Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s pubs, bars, and restaurants have installed colourful lights and flashing bulbs to add to the New Year’s festive vibe, ensuring a lively and welcoming ambience for partygoers.

However, amidst the celebrations, a concerning issue has surfaced. In Vijayapura, the excise police recently busted a gang producing counterfeit liquor that closely mimicked branded products. This revelation has left liquor lovers worried about the authenticity of their drinks as they prepare for New Year’s Eve.

Excise officials, acting on reliable information, raided an illegal manufacturing unit and seized fake liquor worth ₹8.5 lakh. The counterfeiters had meticulously replicated labels, stickers, and government-approved seals of popular brands, making it hard to distinguish the fake bottles from the genuine ones.

The counterfeit liquor was found to be made with poor-quality ingredients, including substandard sugar, artificial colours, and low-grade flavouring agents. Discarded branded bottles were collected, cleaned, and filled with this dangerous concoction to imitate premium liquor. During the raid, officials seized 65 boxes containing 561 litres of fake liquor and 200 litres of spirit.



Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

The gang was counterfeiting well-known brands such as M.C. Megdal’s No. 1 and Imperial Blue, producing fake bottles complete with forged stickers, seals, and Karnataka government holograms. This illegal operation posed a significant threat to public health, as fake liquor can cause severe health issues, including “gut burning.”

As Bengaluru prepares to celebrate the New Year, authorities are urging consumers to exercise caution while purchasing liquor. It is advisable to buy from trusted outlets and inspect bottles for authenticity to avoid falling prey to counterfeit products.

Latest Videos