Karnataka HC warns govt, BBMP of contempt action over failure to curb unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court criticized the state government and BBMP for failing to curb unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru. A PIL highlighted persistent disobedience of previous court orders. While BBMP has cleared thousands of illegal ads and imposed fines, the court demanded a detailed report on further actions. The hearing is adjourned to August 12.

In a stern rebuke on Friday, the Karnataka High Court expressed its frustration with the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for their failure to address the installation of unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru.

The issue arose from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Maige Gowda and others, seeking a judicial order to curb the proliferation of illegal advertisements across the city. The PIL was brought before a division bench led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria.



The court questioned why previous orders aimed at halting the unauthorized placement of flexes, banners, and hoardings have been ignored. It also inquired about the measures in place to tackle this problem and whether contempt of court proceedings might be considered due to the ongoing disobedience.

During the hearing, advocate GR Mohan, representing the petitioner Maige Gowda, highlighted that since 2017, the court has issued numerous orders to stop illegal advertisements, but neither the government nor the BBMP has effectively enforced these directives. Mohan emphasized that the unauthorized ads are contributing to increasing traffic congestion and other public inconveniences.

In response, the government’s legal counsel mentioned that the City Police Commissioner has instructed police inspectors to take legal action and impose fines on those responsible for unauthorized advertisements. However, they requested additional time to implement these measures effectively.

The bench responded sharply, questioning the efficacy of the proposed actions and expressing frustration over the continued presence of illegal billboards.



The BBMP has recently intensified its efforts to remove unauthorized advertisements, clearing 8,362 flexes and registering 142 FIRs since June 1. BBMP Revenue Special Commissioner Munish Maudgil reported that the authorities have also filed 267 complaints with the police and collected fines totalling ₹1 lakh from those responsible for illegal installations. Maudgil urged continued vigilance to prevent the illegal placement of advertisements and emphasized the need for immediate removal and legal action against offenders.

The High Court has adjourned the hearing until August 12, directing the government and BBMP lawyers to provide a comprehensive report on the steps taken to control the installation of unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru.

