Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka HC warns govt, BBMP of contempt action over failure to curb unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru

    The Karnataka High Court criticized the state government and BBMP for failing to curb unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru. A PIL highlighted persistent disobedience of previous court orders. While BBMP has cleared thousands of illegal ads and imposed fines, the court demanded a detailed report on further actions. The hearing is adjourned to August 12.

    Karnataka High Court warns government and BBMP of contempt action over failure to curb unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    In a stern rebuke on Friday, the Karnataka High Court expressed its frustration with the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for their failure to address the installation of unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru. 

    The issue arose from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Maige Gowda and others, seeking a judicial order to curb the proliferation of illegal advertisements across the city. The PIL was brought before a division bench led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria.

    Bengaluru: BBMP clears 1,259 unauthorized flex banners, registers 12 FIRs

    The court questioned why previous orders aimed at halting the unauthorized placement of flexes, banners, and hoardings have been ignored. It also inquired about the measures in place to tackle this problem and whether contempt of court proceedings might be considered due to the ongoing disobedience.

    During the hearing, advocate GR Mohan, representing the petitioner Maige Gowda, highlighted that since 2017, the court has issued numerous orders to stop illegal advertisements, but neither the government nor the BBMP has effectively enforced these directives. Mohan emphasized that the unauthorized ads are contributing to increasing traffic congestion and other public inconveniences.

    In response, the government’s legal counsel mentioned that the City Police Commissioner has instructed police inspectors to take legal action and impose fines on those responsible for unauthorized advertisements. However, they requested additional time to implement these measures effectively.

    The bench responded sharply, questioning the efficacy of the proposed actions and expressing frustration over the continued presence of illegal billboards. 

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion

    The BBMP has recently intensified its efforts to remove unauthorized advertisements, clearing 8,362 flexes and registering 142 FIRs since June 1. BBMP Revenue Special Commissioner Munish Maudgil reported that the authorities have also filed 267 complaints with the police and collected fines totalling ₹1 lakh from those responsible for illegal installations. Maudgil urged continued vigilance to prevent the illegal placement of advertisements and emphasized the need for immediate removal and legal action against offenders.

    The High Court has adjourned the hearing until August 12, directing the government and BBMP lawyers to provide a comprehensive report on the steps taken to control the installation of unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Indian Navy conducts joint operation with NDRF to address disruptions, locate Kerala native Arjun anr

    Karnataka: Indian Navy conducts joint operation with NDRF to address disruptions, locate Kerala native Arjun

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Bengaluru Peenya flyover set to re open today for commuters after two years of restrictions read more vkp

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover set to re-open today for commuters after 2 years of restrictions; read more

    Karnataka High Court orders NEKRTC to pay Rs 26 compensation for negligence in woman's death due to faulty bus door vkp

    Karnataka HC orders NEKRTC to pay Rs 26 lakh compensation for negligence in woman's death from faulty bus door

    Bengaluru Namma metro passengers likely to surge to ten lakh daily after Yellow line launch by year end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma metro passengers likely to surge to 10 lakh daily after Yellow line launch by year end

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Indian Navy conducts joint operation with NDRF to address disruptions, locate Kerala native Arjun anr

    Karnataka: Indian Navy conducts joint operation with NDRF to address disruptions, locate Kerala native Arjun

    Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order striking down 65% reservation in Bihar gcw

    Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order striking down 65% reservation in Bihar

    India urges citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' and avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions anr

    India urges citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' & avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions

    Poco M6 Plus 5G to launch in India on August 1: Check expected features, price and availability gcw

    Poco M6 Plus 5G to launch in India on August 1: Check expected features, price and availability

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh qualify for bronze match in 10m air pistol mixed team event snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match in 10m air pistol mixed team event

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon