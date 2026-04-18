BECIL has signed an MoU with C-DAC to collaborate in advanced technologies, digital transformation, and capacity building. The partnership will focus on AI, ML, IoT, Cybersecurity, and 5G, aiming to support India's digital growth.

BECIL and C-DAC Partner for Technological Advancement

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to collaborate in the areas of advanced technologies, digital transformation and capacity building, as per a statement released by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

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The collaboration will focus on joint project implementation, consultancy and technical support, and development of solutions in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber security, 5G, and Cloud Computing. It will also enable the development of turnkey solutions across sectors and facilitate technology transfer and commercialisation of innovative products, the release added.

Strengthening India's Digital Future

The partnership further emphasises capacity building, workforce upskilling and skill development initiatives to strengthen technical capabilities. The MoU was signed by Director (O&M), BECIL, Capt (IN) Saurav Chauhan (Retd), and Registrar, C-DAC, Niranjan Vaishnav, in the presence of senior officials. Speaking at the event, CMD, BECIL, Cmde DK Murali (Retd) said, "This collaboration with C-DAC would further strengthen BECIL's capabilities in advanced technologies and digital transformation."

He further added that by leveraging the complementary strengths of both organisations, the partnership aims to deliver impactful solutions and contribute to India's digital growth. The partnership is expected to promote innovation, accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, and contribute to building a robust and future-ready digital ecosystem in line with the Government of India's vision of Digital India. (ANI)