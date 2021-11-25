Bank holidays in December 2021: Read this before you plan your visit

In December, private and government banks will remain closed for 12 days in different parts of the country.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays for December in your city.

December 3, 2021: Celebration of Saint Francis Xavier / Kanakdas Jayanti (only in Panaji)

December 5, 2021: Sunday (weekly holiday)

December 11, 2021: Saturday (second Saturday)

December 12, 2021: Sunday (weekly holiday)

December 18, 2021: Death anniversary of You So So Tham (only in Shillong)

December 19, 2021: Sunday (weekly holiday)

December 24, 2021: Christmas (only in Aizawl)

December 25, 2021: Christmas (except Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru)

December 26, 2021: Sunday (weekly holiday)

December 27, 2021: Christmas celebration (only in Aizawl)

December 30, 2021: Yu Qiang Nongbah (only in Shillong)

December 31, 2021: New Year's Eve (Only in Aizawl)

The above list does not mean banks will be shut for 12 days across India. Bank holidays vary from state to state. Some of these dates are state-observed holidays. For example, bank branches might be closed in Shillong on December 18 for the death anniversary of You So So Tham, but that will not apply to other states. However, there are some days when banks are closed across India. Weekend holidays on the same day will be applied uniformly in all banks across India.

According to RBI norms, public sector, private sector, foreign banks, co-operative banks and regional banks across the country should remain shut on specific dates. The RBI declares holidays for lenders under the categories -- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Bank Account Closure.

