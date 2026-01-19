Himanta Biswa Sarma becomes the first Assam Chief Minister to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos. His participation aims to showcase the state's potential in tea, infrastructure, and green energy, seeking global investment and partnerships.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has created history by becoming the first Chief Minister from Assam to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Switzerland. His participation at WEF Davos 2026, being held from 19-23 January, marks a significant milestone in positioning Assam on the global economic and policy-making stage.

Sarma arrived in Switzerland to a warm reception by members of the Pravasi Bharatiya community at Zurich Airport. The Chief Minister was formally welcomed by Ambassador Mridul Kumar, who received him on arrival ahead of the high-profile summit. During his visit, the Assam Chief Minister met several distinguished global and national leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and other prominent dignitaries converging in Davos. Sarma also met the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, with whom he shared a cordial interaction.

Assam's Agenda for Global Growth

At the World Economic Forum, Sarma is set to engage in high-level discussions on the workforce of tomorrow, global partnerships, tourism potential, healthcare transformation, and sustainable development. These conversations aim to firmly place Assam within the global narrative on future-ready growth, innovation, and opportunity.

Highlighting Investment Opportunities

Highlighting Assam's strengths, the Chief Minister is showcasing the state's thriving tea industry, robust infrastructure development, and expanding green energy sector, all of which offer significant avenues for international investment and collaboration. Several key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the summit, further strengthening Assam's investor-friendly ecosystem.

"Assam's aspirations are getting new wings every day and I look forward to meaningful discussions and agreements to strengthen our growth journey over the next few days," Sarma said ahead of his departure to Davos.

Aligning with India's Global Footprint

Assam's debut at Davos aligns closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', as the state contributes decisively to enhancing India's global economic footprint. Sarma's participation at WEF 2026 not only marks a historic first for Assam but also signals the state's emergence as a confident and dynamic player in the economic landscape.

About the 56th WEF Annual Meeting

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will convene its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation.

Held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," Davos 2026 seeks to provide an impartial platform for global leaders from government, business and civil society to reconnect, rebuild trust and explore collaborative solutions to challenges that increasingly transcend borders. This year's programme is shaped by ongoing geopolitical realignments, slowing global growth, trade frictions and accelerating technological change. Across sessions on geopolitics, growth and global governance, participants will explore how cooperation can be renewed amid contested norms, strained alliances and eroding trust. The Annual Meeting is expected to see record levels of government participation, with around 400 top political leaders, including nearly 65 heads of state and government and six leaders from the G7, taking part. (ANI)