Apollo Tyres MD Neeraj Kanwar described winning the Indian cricket team's jersey sponsorship as a proud, emotional moment. The company secured the rights with a Rs 579 crore bid for a two-and-a-half-year deal, marking a major milestone.

For Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Tyres Ltd, the day his company won the rights to sponsor the Indian cricket team jersey is one he will never forget. It was not just a business win, he says, but an emotional moment that made him feel proud of what Apollo Tyres had achieved as an Indian brand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking in an episode of Bombay Sport Exchange, Kanwar opened up about the journey that led Apollo Tyres into Indian cricket for the very first time.

A Defining Moment for Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres bagged the prestigious jersey sponsorship after a three-way bidding battle, placing a winning bid of Rs 579 crore for a two-and-a-half-year deal. For a company that had never been part of Indian cricket before, the achievement marked a major milestone.

"It was such an exciting moment in my life — pride, joy, emotion," Kanwar said. "We had done something big, not just for the company, but for India."

An Unexpected Push From Within the Company

What made the decision even more special was how organically it came together. Just days before the bid, Kanwar received an email from a junior middle-management employee based in Chennai, suggesting Apollo Tyres should step in after Dream11 exited the race.

"It came completely out of the blue," he recalled. "We were already in the process, but that email stayed with me. It showed belief from within our own people."

For Kanwar, that internal confidence mattered as much as the numbers on the table.

Not Intimidated by the 'Risk' Tag

Sponsoring the Indian cricket team has often been labelled a risky move, with several past sponsors facing challenges. But Kanwar said the so-called "curse" around the jersey never bothered him.

"The foundation my father laid in 1976 is extremely strong," he said. "Apollo is not a short-term company. We think long-term. We have 20,000 employees and global stakeholders. That gave me the confidence to commit."

Sport Has Always Been Part of Apollo's DNA

Apollo Tyres' association with sport goes back nearly two decades. The company first entered sports sponsorship through tennis, partnering with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2008. It later shifted focus to football, building a long and rare partnership with Manchester United, where Apollo has been the club's global tyre partner for over 12 years.

In 2016, Apollo associated with Sachin Tendulkar, a partnership Kanwar describes as instinctive rather than strategic.

"Bollywood took India to the world, but Sachin took Indian sport to the world," he said. "His values, passion, integrity, commitment, align perfectly with Apollo."

Why Indian Cricket Resonates With Apollo

For Kanwar, the Indian cricket team represents much more than just sport. He sees it as a global premium brand that mirrors Apollo Tyres' own ambitions.

"Indian cricket today stands for leadership, responsibility and uniting the country," he said. "From the 1983 World Cup to the IPL era, the journey has been phenomenal."

A Special Mention for Women's Cricket

Kanwar also spoke emotionally about Indian women’s cricket, recalling the goosebumps he felt watching India lift the World Cup, including the historic win against Australia.

"The way those women played, with so much commitment and passion, was incredible," he said. "To beat Australia is a big thing. Being associated with that moment made it even more special."