Anthropic has revealed details regarding its anticipated 70 billion dollar IPO, including plans for share offerings and investor backing, though the company recently withdrew specific pricing information while preparing for its formal roadshow.

Anthropic Outlines Massive IPO Plans

Details of Anthropic's proposed nearly USD 70 billion initial public offering (IPO), including the expected share price and fundraising target, were briefly shared with banks before being withdrawn late on Monday, Reuters reported, citing emails it had reviewed. According to the report, a representative of Anthropic had sent bankers a copy of a securities filing showing that the AI company planned to sell approximately 867 million shares at a price range of USD 70 to USD 80 per share. However, the representative subsequently sent another email stating that the pricing details were inaccurate and that the company would update the filing later. Anthropic declined to comment on the development. The follow-up email did not specify which details were incorrect, and Reuters said it was unable to independently determine what information had been inaccurately reported.

Breakdown of Share Offering and Strategic Investors

The original filing showed that Anthropic planned to sell 866.7 million Class A shares, including a secondary offering. Of these, the company itself would sell approximately 843.3 million shares, while existing shareholders would offer an additional 23.3 million shares. At the upper end of the indicated price range, the proposed offering would have raised USD 69.3 billion.

Separately, the original filing showed that Anthropic had lined up USD 26 billion in investments from some of the world's biggest technology companies alongside its IPO, highlighting the growing financial ties between major technology companies amid the artificial intelligence boom. Alphabet's Google, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) had agreed to participate in a private placement of Anthropic's Class N common stock at the IPO price. The placement was expected to close immediately after the IPO, the original filing showed.

Market Context and Company Growth

Anthropic is expected to formally launch its roadshow on Tuesday, with pricing expected in the following week. The proposed IPO comes at a time when several companies in the AI infrastructure and data centre sectors have delayed or withdrawn their planned listings. Higher interest rates have contributed to a selloff in shares and bonds of AI operators such as CoreWeave, alongside broader concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Investors had previously discussed a valuation of as much as USD 2 trillion for Anthropic, but expectations have since moderated, with USD 1.5 trillion viewed as the high end of the range, Reuters had previously reported.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, including CEO Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei, Anthropic has emerged as one of the leading generative AI developers through its Claude family of models. The company's growth has been supported by Google and Amazon, which are simultaneously its investors, computing power suppliers and distribution partners, while also competing in the AI industry. Anthropic has nearly USD 900 billion in computing commitments with partners, including Amazon and Google, highlighting the scale of infrastructure required to support its expansion. The company's quarterly growth rate has declined sharply, even as its revenue stood at almost USD 17 billion for the three months ended September 30, according to an amended filing earlier this month.

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