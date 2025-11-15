Anant Raj Cloud has signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh to invest Rs 4,500 crore in developing data centers and an IT park. The project, executed in two phases, is expected to create approximately 16,000 jobs and boost the state's digital ecosystem.

Anant Raj subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh for the development of new data center facilities and an IT park in the eastern coastal state. The MoU was signed with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Project Details and Economic Impact

Under this MoU, signed on Friday, Anant Raj Cloud will invest approximately Rs 4,500 crore, to be executed in two phases, towards building advanced Data Center infrastructure and cloud services, the company informed stock exchanges on Saturday. The project is expected to create approximately 8,500 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs, while bolstering the state's digital ecosystem, the company said.

Expansion Beyond Existing Plans

This planned investment and expansion are over and above the company's existing 307 MW of data center capacity currently under development, it said.

State-Level Collaboration

The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of world-class digital infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, with APEDB providing facilitation support and coordination with relevant government bodies for timely execution.

Anant Raj's Broader Data Center Strategy

Anant Raj Limited currently operates 28 MW of IT load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula and aims to expand total capacity to 307 MW by 2031-32 across Manesar, Panchkula, and Rai, backed by a USD 2.1 billion capex plan.

Key Partnerships and Milestones

In June 2024, Anant Raj had partnered with Orange Business, the French IT and telecom services provider, to deliver managed cloud services in India. The Group reiterated on Saturday that it remains on track to achieve an installed IT load capacity of 117 MW by 2027-28 across its three data centre locations.

Company Background and Financials

Established in 1969, Anant Raj started as a real estate company. For the first half of 2025-26, the company reported revenue of Rs 1,223.20 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 264.08 crore, it stated. (ANI)