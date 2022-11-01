She is a self-made success story that today serves all 50 states of the US, protecting patents, trademarks, and LLCs through her law firm Ana Law LLC.

Ana Juneja’s excellence as an intellectual property attorney helps business owners generate revenue through Patent, Trademark, and Copyright law.

She is a self-made success story that today serves all 50 states of the US, protecting patents, trademarks, and LLCs through her law firm Ana Law LLC.

The more we speak about people climbing their way to the top, paving their own path to success, and growing as self-taught professionals, the more we feel the need to know about them for the world to understand their brilliance and know their genius. It is essential to put more light on how a few professionals and experts across fields have been inspiring greatness and uniqueness in their fields and positively impacting the lives of those they serve. Who better than Ana Juneja, also known as Ana Skoumal, to serve as an example here of a self-made success story who serves as an intellectual property (IP) attorney, safeguarding patents, trademarks, LLCs, and more through her law firm Ana Law LLC.

The 1990-born lawyer, after completing law school, moved to Chicago, Illinois, in 2018 and started working at Dennemeyer & Associates as an intellectual property attorney. In the summer of 2021, she left her prestigious position at Dennemeyer & Associates to start her own law firm, Ana Law LLC, as a one-of-a-kind intellectual property law firm. Ana knew even then that she had larger career goals than anyone in her life expected. So after Ana split from her husband in 2022 and left Chicago, she moved to Miami, Florida. Since then, she has been passionately helping celebrities, influencers, and American business owners protect their brands and intellectual property. She has immersed herself in the niche of legal protection, helping her clients through patent and trademark law.

Even before millions of people turned into influencers, Ana was already a lifestyle content creator. Since she was a teenager, she grew her social media to exponential levels by creating relatable and unique content of her world travels. Ana understood the massive potential the social media could offer. Hence, even when she became a lawyer, she decided to maximize its power by creating her own informational legal content on many different platforms. There is a reason; today, Ana is an award-winning intellectual property lawyer, and her more than a decade’s experience in social media and law has made her one of the most sought-after intellectual property attorneys worldwide.

Her law firm, Ana Law LLC’s, transparent and in-demand services, like trademark filings, patent filings, and many other intellectual property services have empowered online entrepreneurs, influencers, and creators to leverage their intellectual property to protect against any infringement and gain additional revenue in negotiations.

Ana Juneja’s (@anajuneja) growing presence today has helped her serve all 50 states of the US.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content