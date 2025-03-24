user
user

ATM charges hike? Know new RBI guidelines before your next withdrawal

Now you'll have to pay extra to use ATMs. Yes, you heard that right. This new rule is coming into effect from May 1. So, how much extra will be deducted from customers from now on? Here's the calculation.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Worries increased for crores of customers in the country. The Reserve Bank of India has now taken an important decision regarding ATM transactions.

article_image2

Now you'll have to pay extra to use ATMs. Yes, you heard that right. The Reserve Bank of India has approved the increase in ATM interchange fees.


article_image3

According to some sources, small banks with fewer ATM networks will be most affected by this change.

article_image4

Because they will have to pay more to use other banks' ATMs. Although there remains a question of whether banks will pass this extra charge on to customers.

article_image5

However, looking back, we can see that whenever the interchange fee has changed in the last 10 years, its impact has directly fallen on the customers.

article_image6

As a result, it is believed that banks will pass on the additional cost to the customers this time as well.

article_image7

Now, an additional charge of ₹2 is being increased for financial transactions and ₹1 for non-financial transactions.

article_image8

And this new rule is coming into effect from May 1.

How much did the charge increase?

According to the new rules, as it is known, the interchange fee for financial transactions, i.e., cash withdrawals, is being increased from ₹17 to ₹19.

article_image9

Additionally, for non-financial transactions, i.e., balance inquiries or any other service, the interchange fee has been increased from ₹6 to ₹7.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mutual Funds made easy: A step-by-step guide for beginners in India AJR

Mutual Funds made easy: A step-by-step guide for beginners in India

India set to drive global trade growth, secures third spot after US and China: Report AJR

India set to drive global trade growth, secures third spot after US and China: Report

Made in India push! US tariffs pave way for domestic manufacturing growth AJR

Made in India push! US tariffs pave way for domestic manufacturing growth

Luxury real estate on the rise: India's premium housing market expands AJR

Luxury real estate on the rise: India's premium housing market expands

Haryana government launches tax settlement scheme to ease burden on small traders AJR

Haryana government launches tax settlement scheme to ease burden on small traders

Recent Stories

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Recent Videos

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

Video Icon
'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

Video Icon