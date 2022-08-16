Amul, Mother Dairy milk prices to increase by Rs 2 per litre from August 17

Amul Milk is presently being affected by increased prices, with prices rising by Rs 2 per litre in a number of significant cities including Delhi, Gujarat, etc. It would be applied in locations like Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, and other national capital regions where Amul Milk prices have recently increased. According to the authorities, the cost of Amul's Gold, Shakti, and Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2 per litre.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and other dairy products under the Amul brand, on Tuesday said it has increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, or 4 per cent. The cost of milk has increased by Rs 2 per litre at Mother Dairy as well. The updated costs for both businesses take effect on Wednesday (August 17).

Amul Gold would cost Rs 31 for every 500 ml, Amul Taaza Rs 25 for every 500 ml, and Amul Shakti Rs 28 for every 500 ml. Full-cream milk will now cost Rs 61 per litre at Mother Dairy, up from Rs 59 per litre as of Wednesday. Toned milk would cost Rs. 51 per litre, while double toned milk will cost Rs. 45 per litre. The cost of cow milk has increased to Rs. 53 per litre. The Delhi-NCR Mother Dairy had raised milk rates by Rs. 2 per litre in March as well.

The cost of bulk-vended milk (also known as token milk) from Mother Dairy has increased from Rs 46 to Rs 48 per litre. The official said that during the previous five months, the firm had seen a rise in input expenses. For instance, farm costs for raw milk have increased by 10–11%.

Due to the heat wave and prolonged summer, the price of feed and fodder has also significantly increased.

"The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai, and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk effective from August 17, 2022," the GCMMF stated in a statement.

Amul has a policy of giving the milk farmers roughly 80 paise of every rupee that customers spend on milk and milk-related items. According to the GCMMF, "the price revision shall help in maintaining remunerative milk pricing to our milk farmers and to encourage them for increased milk production."

Each day, GCMMF sells 150 lakh litres of milk, with about 60 lakh litres coming from Gujarat, 35 lakh litres from Delhi-NCR, and 20 lakh litres from Maharashtra.