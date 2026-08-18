Amit Metaliks Ltd is setting up a Rs 4,000-crore greenfield steel plant in West Bengal's Purulia, aiming for an 800-day completion. The project is focused on boosting industrial development and creating local employment opportunities.

Amit Metaliks Sets Ambitious Timeline for Rs 4,000-Crore Plant

Amit Metaliks Ltd is targeting completion of its Rs 4,000-crore greenfield integrated steel plant in West Bengal within 1,000 days, while exploring ways to fast-track the project to 800 days, as the company seeks to drive industrial development and create local employment opportunities in Purulia, said Amit Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Amit Metaliks Limited.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari laid the foundation stone for the company's Rs 4,000 crore greenfield integrated steel manufacturing project in Raghunathpur in West Bengal's Purulia district. Speaking to ANI, Singh said the company would review the project timeline and explore ways to compress it to 800 days, in line with the Chief Minister's target. "If the Chief Minister has mentioned a timeframe of 800 days, we will review the matter with our team and examine how we can compress that thousand-day schedule into 800 days," he said.

Focus on Local Employment

Singh also said the plant would create local employment opportunities, stressing, "If a factory is established here in the future, why would anyone go elsewhere to work? They would work right here; they would return from wherever they are to work here..."

Building a New Future for Purulia

On the other hand, Priyanka Singh, Executive Director of Amit Metaliks Limited, said the company's Rs 4,000-crore integrated greenfield steel plant was aimed at creating a new future for the people of Purulia. Singh said the company had made efforts to prioritise local workers for the project and would work to create enough jobs and opportunities for people who had moved away to return home, while enabling local youth to find employment within the region. "I want to tell the people of Purulia that we haven't come here merely to set up a plant; we have come to build a new future... I need the full cooperation of the people of Purulia and the government," she said, stressing, "We will strive to create enough resources and opportunities for those currently away to return home, and to ensure that the youth here don't feel compelled to leave, but instead find the means and opportunities right here."