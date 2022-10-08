Amid festive season, CNG, PNG prices hiked starting today: Check details here

Last week, the government raised the prices of gas produced from old fields, called APM gas, to USD 8.57 per million British thermal units from USD 6.1, news agency PTI reported. The rates for gas produced from difficult fields were hiked to USD 12.46 from USD 9.92 per mmBtu.

Starting today, (October 8) the Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which retails CNG and piped cooking gas, has revised the retail prices of its gas in Delhi-NCR and other places. This development comes after the government raised the prices of input natural gas to a record.

The price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi has been revised to Rs 53.59 per SCM - which will be applicable from Saturday onwards.

Also read: Modi government, LIC to sell majority stake in IDBI Bank

For NCR areas like Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to Rs 53.46 per SCM, while in Gurugram, the PNG will cost Rs 51.79 per SCM. PNG prices are calculated per standard cubic metre or SCM.

The statement by IGL also read that CNG prices have also been revised - the prices to come in effect from Saturday.

Also read: Ola, Uber, Rapido autos illegal in Bengaluru; services to discontinue within 3 days

Check the full list of revised prices here:

Domestic PNG Retail Prices (with effect from October 8)

NCT of Delhi – Rs.53.59/- per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs. 53.46/- per SCM

Karnal and Rewari – Rs.52.40/- per SCM

Gurugram – Rs.51.79/- per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli – Rs.56.97/- per SCM

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand - Rs.59.23/- per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur - Rs.56.10/-per SCM

Also read: Facebook 12k employees likely to lose jobs amid quiet layoff: Report

Revised CNG prices for DELHI-NCR and other regions (with effect from 06:00 am on October 8)

NCT of Delhi – Rs. 78.61/- per Kg

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – Rs. 81.17/- per Kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli – Rs.85.84/- per Kg

Gurugram – Rs.86.94/- per Kg

Rewari – Rs.89.07/- per Kg

Karnal and Kaithal – Rs.87.27/- per Kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur – Rs. 89.81/- per Kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand – Rs.88.88 /- per kg

Last week, the government raised the prices of gas produced from old fields, called APM gas, to USD 8.57 per million British thermal units from USD 6.1, news agency PTI reported. The rates for gas produced from difficult fields were hiked to USD 12.46 from USD 9.92 per mmBtu.

Experts, citing the high volatility in APM gas prices, called for a need to revisit the domestic gas price formula and introduce floor/ceiling price for several reasons.