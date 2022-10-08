Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid festive season, CNG, PNG prices hiked starting today: Check details here

    Last week, the government raised the prices of gas produced from old fields, called APM gas, to USD 8.57 per million British thermal units from USD 6.1, news agency PTI reported. The rates for gas produced from difficult fields were hiked to USD 12.46 from USD 9.92 per mmBtu.

    Amid festive season, CNG, PNG prices hiked starting today: Check details here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 8:21 AM IST

    Starting today, (October 8) the Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which retails CNG and piped cooking gas, has revised the retail prices of its gas in Delhi-NCR and other places. This development comes after the government raised the prices of input natural gas to a record.

    The price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi has been revised to Rs 53.59 per SCM - which will be applicable from Saturday onwards.

    For NCR areas like Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to Rs 53.46 per SCM, while in Gurugram, the PNG will cost Rs 51.79 per SCM. PNG prices are calculated per standard cubic metre or SCM.

    The statement by IGL also read that CNG prices have also been revised - the prices to come in effect from Saturday.

    Check the full list of revised prices here:

    Domestic PNG Retail Prices (with effect from October 8)

    • NCT of Delhi – Rs.53.59/- per SCM
    • Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad –  Rs. 53.46/- per SCM
    • Karnal and Rewari – Rs.52.40/- per SCM
    • Gurugram – Rs.51.79/- per SCM
    • Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli – Rs.56.97/- per SCM
    • Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand - Rs.59.23/- per SCM
    • Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur - Rs.56.10/-per SCM

    Revised CNG prices for DELHI-NCR and other regions (with effect from 06:00 am on October 8)

    • NCT of Delhi – Rs. 78.61/- per Kg
    • Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – Rs. 81.17/- per Kg
    • Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli  – Rs.85.84/- per Kg 
    • Gurugram –  Rs.86.94/- per Kg 
    • Rewari  –  Rs.89.07/- per Kg 
    • Karnal and Kaithal  – Rs.87.27/- per Kg
    • Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur – Rs. 89.81/- per Kg
    • Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand – Rs.88.88 /- per kg

    Experts, citing the high volatility in APM gas prices, called for a need to revisit the domestic gas price formula and introduce floor/ceiling price for several reasons.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 8:21 AM IST
