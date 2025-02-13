Safe haven in turbulent times: Why gold will be top investment in 2025

When this ratio reaches low levels, past trends indicate a shift toward gold, often driven by economic crises, inflationary pressures, or stock market corrections--all of which remain relevant in the current global landscape.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

With economic uncertainties persisting, historical patterns suggest that gold will continue to play a strategic role in investment portfolios in 2025, according to a report by Aequitas Investments. According to the report, one key indicator supporting this trend is the Gold-to-Equity ratio, which has shown that during periods of heightened market volatility, gold outperforms equities.

As equity market participation rises to record highs, investors are increasingly viewing gold as a critical diversification tool to hedge against potential downturns, the report added.

The report added that the asset's resilience in uncertain times reinforces its role as a stabilizing factor in portfolios. Additionally, it added that gold has historically served as an effective hedge against inflation, a concern that is once again at the forefront.

"The historical analysis of the Gold-to-Equity ratio, risk-adjusted return metrics, and inflationary trends underscore gold's importance as a strategic hedge against financial instability," the report added. With signs of a slowdown in the Indian economy and sustained high inflation, demand for gold has surged.

This is evident in the near-doubling of physical gold held by Indian gold ETFs over the past four years, reaching a record 54.5 tonnes as of October 31, 2024, the report added.

Given these factors, gold remains a compelling investment choice for 2025, providing stability and protection in an unpredictable economic environment, as per the report.

Gold prices in India surged on Thursday and reached Rs 88,285.00 for 10 grams of 24K. The steady rise in gold prices reflects increasing investor interest in the yellow metal amid global market fluctuations. Gold has witnessed a consistent upward trend since the beginning of February.

Several factors have contributed to gold's recent rally. Global economic uncertainty, fuelled by trade tensions and inflationary concerns, has prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets. Additionally, central bank buying trends, particularly from China and India, have supported demand.

