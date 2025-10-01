Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd have launched India's first private sector helicopter assembly line in Karnataka to produce 'Made in India' H125 helicopter. The versatile rotorcraft will serve civil, para-public and defence applications.

Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) have joined hands to produce the 'Made in India' H125 helicopter, marking a historic milestone in India’s aviation industry. The first private sector helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India will be set up in Vemagal, Karnataka, enabling both domestic production and regional exports.

This partnership is expected to expand India's rotorcraft industry, creating new civil and para-public market opportunities while supporting the Indian armed forces with modern, multi-role helicopters.

Meeting India's civil and defence needs

The H125 helicopter will serve multiple purposes, from civil applications like emergency medical flights, disaster relief, tourism, and law enforcement to defence operations. Plans include a military variant, H125M, featuring a high level of indigenised components and technologies, designed to operate efficiently in extreme conditions, including high-altitude Himalayan regions.

The first deliveries of the Made in India H125 are expected in early 2027, with production also aimed at exports across South Asia.

Airbus and Tata statements on the project

“India is an ideal helicopter country,” said Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia. “A Made in India helicopter will help develop the market and support nation-building. We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Tata through this initiative.”

Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems, said, “We are proud to be the first private company in India to build helicopters. This facility will meet both civil and defence requirements, further strengthening our partnership with Airbus. TASL is well positioned to build and deliver fixed-wing aircraft as well as helicopters.”

Manufacturing and testing capabilities

Tata Advanced Systems will undertake assembly, integration, and testing of the H125 helicopters. This includes structural, mechanical, electrical systems, and final flight tests before delivery.

The project strengthens India’s aviation ecosystem, contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat in military helicopter manufacturing. It also creates opportunities in related sectors like component supply, maintenance, and skilled workforce development.

Airbus's long-standing relationship with India

Airbus has been associated with India for over 60 years, beginning with collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. These helicopters served the Indian armed forces with distinction. The H125M is designed as their modern successor, suitable for demanding missions in high-altitude and extreme environments.

The H125 FAL in Karnataka is TASL's second Airbus aircraft assembly plant in India, following the C295 military aircraft facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. This demonstrates Airbus’ commitment to building a complete aerospace ecosystem in India, covering manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, design, digital solutions, and human capital development.

H125: a versatile and proven helicopter

The H125 is the world’s best-selling single-engine helicopter and a member of the Airbus Ecureuil family. It has logged over 40 million flight hours worldwide.

The helicopter can perform in extreme environments and can be easily reconfigured for different missions, including firefighting, rescue, air ambulance, law enforcement, passenger transport, and more. Notably, it is the only helicopter to have landed on Mount Everest, highlighting its high-altitude capabilities.

Boosting India's aerospace ambitions

The 'Made in India' H125 helicopter is expected to unlock new market opportunities in civil and defence aviation. Its production will enhance local capabilities, create jobs, and strengthen India’s self-reliance in aerospace.

Experts say the project reflects India’s growing role in global helicopter manufacturing, offering modern solutions for military, paramilitary, and civilian needs while boosting regional exports.