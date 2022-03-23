Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet B Ravi Pillai, the first Indian businessman to own Rs 100 crore Airbus helicopter

    The 68-year-old millionaire presently has a net worth of $2.5 billion. He employs over 70,000 employees in several enterprises and operates out of the UAE.

    Meet B Ravi Pillai the first Indian businessman to own Rs 100 crore Airbus helicopter gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kerala House, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    Kerala businessman B Ravi Pillai became the first Indian to acquire a luxury Airbus H 145 helicopter, valued at about Rs 100 crore. The luxury chopper was handed to the head of the RP Group of Companies in Kovalam. It's worth noting that there are only approximately 1,500 H145s in the world with more than 6 million flight hours. Pillai was aboard India's first such helicopter, which flew from Kovalam to The Raviz Ashtamudi.

    The luxurious Airbus chopper can carry up to seven passengers and two pilots. It can land and take off at heights of up to 20,000 feet above sea level. The H145 also has an innovative wireless communication system. The 68-year-old millionaire presently has a net worth of $2.5 billion. He employs over 70,000 employees in several enterprises and operates out of the UAE.

    According to a senior executive of the RP Group, the new Airbus helicopter would improve his tourist business because he owns a string of luxury hotels around the state. Furthermore, the chopper would be utilised to transport Pillai's visitors to other tourism locations in the state.

    Also Read | Viral Video: Sikh man's impromptu dance in Miami wins hearts, netizens react

    The H145 is the most recent addition to Airbus' four-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft product line. Ravi Pillai, 68, is worth $2.5 billion and employs around 70,000 people via his many companies.

    Also Read | Viral video: 19-year-old runs 10 km to his Noida home every night after duty

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunil Jakhar warns Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over G-23 meetings - ADT

    Sunil Jakhar warns Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over G-23 meetings

    Viral Video Sikh man s impromptu dance in Miami wins hearts netizens react gcw

    Viral Video: Sikh man's impromptu dance in Miami wins hearts, netizens react

    Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Punjab's CM reveals anti-corruption helpline number, 9501 200 200

    Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Punjab's CM reveals anti-corruption helpline number, 9501 200 200

    Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Chief Minister for second term, 8 Cabinet Ministers inducted-dnm

    Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Chief Minister for second term, 8 Cabinet Ministers inducted

    Will quit politics Arvind Kejriwal s latest challenge to BJP over MCD polls gcw

    'Will quit politics...': Arvind Kejriwal's latest challenge to BJP over MCD polls

    Recent Stories

    Sunil Jakhar warns Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over G-23 meetings - ADT

    Sunil Jakhar warns Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over G-23 meetings

    Chinese aircraft black box retrieved reports suggest it went down at speed of sound gcw

    Chinese aircraft black box retrieved, reports suggest it went down at speed of sound

    Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira among latest inductees into Premier League Hall of Fame-ayh

    Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira among latest inductees into Premier League Hall of Fame

    Viral Video Sikh man s impromptu dance in Miami wins hearts netizens react gcw

    Viral Video: Sikh man's impromptu dance in Miami wins hearts, netizens react

    Sunny Leone in monokinis: Actress enjoying sun and sand in Maldives RBA

    Sunny Leone in monokinis: Actress enjoying sun and sand in Maldives

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon