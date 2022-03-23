Meet B Ravi Pillai, the first Indian businessman to own Rs 100 crore Airbus helicopter

The 68-year-old millionaire presently has a net worth of $2.5 billion. He employs over 70,000 employees in several enterprises and operates out of the UAE.

Kerala businessman B Ravi Pillai became the first Indian to acquire a luxury Airbus H 145 helicopter, valued at about Rs 100 crore. The luxury chopper was handed to the head of the RP Group of Companies in Kovalam. It's worth noting that there are only approximately 1,500 H145s in the world with more than 6 million flight hours. Pillai was aboard India's first such helicopter, which flew from Kovalam to The Raviz Ashtamudi.

The luxurious Airbus chopper can carry up to seven passengers and two pilots. It can land and take off at heights of up to 20,000 feet above sea level. The H145 also has an innovative wireless communication system. The 68-year-old millionaire presently has a net worth of $2.5 billion. He employs over 70,000 employees in several enterprises and operates out of the UAE.

According to a senior executive of the RP Group, the new Airbus helicopter would improve his tourist business because he owns a string of luxury hotels around the state. Furthermore, the chopper would be utilised to transport Pillai's visitors to other tourism locations in the state.

The H145 is the most recent addition to Airbus' four-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft product line. Ravi Pillai, 68, is worth $2.5 billion and employs around 70,000 people via his many companies.

