AI will create new jobs and shape the future workforce rather than take them away, said Tejpreet Chopra at the India AI Impact Summit. He stressed on democratising AI for India's 74 million MSMEs and positioning India as a global AI leader.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the world and becoming a part of everyday life. From healthcare and agriculture to education and governance, AI is improving efficiency and creating smarter solutions. Rather than taking away jobs, AI will generate new roles, encourage entrepreneurship, and shape the future workforce. These were the key takeaways from Tejpreet Chopra, Co-Chair of the CII National AI Forum and CEO of Industry.AI, during his address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Speaking at the event, Chopra highlighted that AI is now everywhere, changing how people live their daily lives. He noted that India is quickly becoming a leader for the Global South by focusing on digital growth and talent. He said, "Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the world and becoming a part of everyday life. From healthcare and agriculture to education and governance, AI is improving efficiency and creating smarter solutions."

He further explained that technology is a tool for empowerment rather than a threat to workers. "It is helping people work faster, make better decisions, and access new opportunities. India is emerging as a leader in the Global South by investing in digital infrastructure, innovation, and skilled talent," Chopra added.

AI's Impact on the Workforce

Addressing the common fear of automation, he emphasised that the future is about new types of work. "With a strong startup ecosystem and government support, the country is positioning itself at the forefront of technological growth. Rather than taking away jobs, AI will generate new roles, encourage entrepreneurship, and shape the future workforce," he noted.

Democratising AI for MSMEs

In an interview to ANI, Chopra stated that the main goal of the current session is "democratising AI," specifically for India's 74 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "Today's session is about democratising AI for the people. What we are focusing on is how do we bring AI to 74 million MSMEs in India. Now as you know, those MSMEs employ about 230 million people in India. They produce 30% of India's GDP and about 50% of India's exports," he told ANI.

Human-Machine Partnership: The Future of Work

Chopra believes the future of the factory floor will be defined by a partnership between human intelligence and machine efficiency. He envisions a world where AI handles the heavy lifting, allowing people to focus on higher-level thinking. "I think we're going to come into an age where humans are going to be thinking and computers are going to be doing. And that's the world we're going to be living in," he said.

He explained that by bringing "big AI" to every factory and machine, India can see a massive jump in safety and quality.

India's Global AI Opportunity

Concluding his talk, he expressed immense pride in India's potential to influence the world. "The opportunity for India is right now to show the strength and the depth of the talent we have in India to deploy and diffuse AI technologies not only in India but across the world," he said. (ANI)