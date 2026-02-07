The Research Symposium on 'AI and its Impact' has received over 250 submissions for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Scheduled for Feb 18, 2026, it aims to bridge research with policy and practice, featuring global and local perspectives.

The Research Symposium on 'AI and its Impact', being organised as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, has received a strong response from the national and global research community, with over 250 submissions.

Symposium to Bridge Research, Policy and Practice

Designed to bring AI research closer to real-world decision-making, the Symposium will serve as a bridge between research, policy and practice and bring together diverse perspectives from India and abroad, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement. Scheduled to be held on February 18, 202,6 at Bharat Mandapam, it will feature 30 selected posters under the Global South Poster Track, 15 from the India Forum Showcase and 15 under the Students Showcase.

The Symposium has been conceived as an interdisciplinary forum, bringing together leading researchers and practitioners from India, the Global South, and the wider international community to present frontier work on the impact of AI, exchange methods and evidence, and forge collaborations. They will engage on key areas such as human capital, inclusion, safety and trust, resilience, innovation, science, and the use of AI for economic growth and social good.

Key Sessions and Showcases

Plenary Sessions and Dialogues

The Symposium will feature Plenary Keynotes and research dialogues, International Research panels, and a Global South Research & Posters Showcase. The Plenary Sessions will feature thought-provoking keynotes, fireside chats, and dialogues with eminent Indian and international researchers, with in-depth discussions on the transformative potential of AI, exploring its theoretical foundations, practical applications, and societal implications.

International Research Panels

The International Research Panels will have short, focused presentations by global research leaders highlighting groundbreaking AI innovations. This track provides a platform for sharing cutting-edge methodologies, novel algorithms, and breakthrough applications from premier institutions worldwide.

Global South Research & Posters Showcase

During the Global South Research & Posters Showcase, there will be a vibrant showcase of research posters by students and collaborative teams from the Global South. This track celebrates emerging talent, fosters mentorship, and highlights innovative solutions to regional and global challenges.

Expected Outcomes and Collaboration

The Symposium is expected to deliver clear, implementable outcomes, stronger collaboration between research institutions and decision-makers, and better use of research to support responsible AI adoption.

Participation and Further Details

More information about the Research Symposium is available on https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/events/research-symposium. Further details regarding the AI Impact Summit 2026, including the programme, thematic focus and participation modalities, are available on the official Summit website. Interested stakeholders are encouraged to visit the website and register to participate in this global dialogue to advance the responsible and impactful use of Artificial Intelligence. (ANI)

