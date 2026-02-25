At a WTO event in Geneva, India showcased its digital customs reforms, which have created 'contactless, faceless, and paperless' systems. This digital-first approach is making global trade faster, more efficient, and transparent for all partners.

India has presented its significant progress in customs reform, highlighting how a digital-first approach is transforming the nation's trade landscape. During a specialised session, the presentation focused on how "India's digital transformation has made its customs border procedures futuristic, efficient and aligned with the needs of international cooperation."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key reforms were showcased that have transitioned traditional systems into ones that are "contactless, faceless and paperless," creating a faster and more transparent environment for global trade.

Digital Transformation Showcased at WTO Event

A high-level Indian delegation recently organised a special side event at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) took to X account to announce the highlights of the event, which was led by Surjit Bhujabal, Special Secretary to the Government of India and Member (Customs). The session took place on the sidelines of the Trade Facilitation Committee meeting.

The event served as a platform to demonstrate how India has leveraged technology to overhaul its border procedures. The presentation highlighted a strategic shift towards a "digital-first mindset," emphasising major reforms that have transitioned traditional customs processes into systems that are now contactless, faceless and paperless. These advancements are expected to play a significant role in India's upcoming Trade Policy Review at the WTO.

A Commitment to Global Cooperation

The event also highlighted India's broader role in the global trade community, rooted in the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"--the belief that the world is one family. According to the CBIC, the presentation "underscored India's commitment to capacity building in Customs and Trade Facilitation." Member countries reportedly welcomed India's proactive approach to sharing technical expertise, digital solutions, and best practices with its global partners.

Pioneering Customs Training and Technology

Furthermore, India's institutional strength in customs training was a key highlight of the event. The CBIC stated that the "state-of-the-art infrastructure of NACIN" and the "global capacity building initiatives of CRCL" were presented as benchmarks for excellence.

The board reported that India's technology-driven learning ecosystem "evoked strong admiration and curiosity among trade delegates from across the globe," further establishing the country's leadership in modernising international trade and customs reform. (ANI)