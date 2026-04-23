Adani Energy Solutions announced a 32% rise in its FY26 profit after tax to Rs 2,393 crore and its highest-ever annual EBITDA of Rs 8,726 crore. The company also became the first in India to install one crore smart meters.

FY26 Financial Highlights

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) concluded the 2026 fiscal year and its fourth quarter with a robust pipeline of orders as its profit after tax (PAT) rose by 32 per cent to Rs 2,393 crore in FY26. The company also achieved its highest-ever annual EBITDA of Rs 8,726 crore during the fiscal year, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year increase.

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According to a media release from Adani Energy Solutions, the total income grew 15.9 per cent to reach an all-time high of Rs 28,325 crore, driven by improved operating performance and higher Service Concession Arrangement income.

Operational Milestones and Capital Expenditure

Operational highlights for the year included the commissioning of the advanced VSC-based HVDC project in Mumbai, which is the world's first compact HVDC project. AESL also became the first player in India to install one crore smart meters, a milestone that significantly altered the pace of digital transformation in power distribution. The total capital expenditure for the fiscal year increased to Rs 14,232 crore, compared to Rs 11,444 crore in the previous year.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to have delivered robust performance in FY26, underpinned by consistent operational execution and disciplined capital management. In Q4 FY26, the company commissioned five transmission projects, including the Mumbai HVDC project, making us the only private sector player in India to have successfully executed two HVDC projects, a testament to our deep technical capabilities and on-ground execution strengths," Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions, said.

Project Pipeline and Future Outlook

The company currently manages an aggregate transmission pipeline of projects under construction worth Rs 71,779 crore. In the smart metering segment, the order book remains at 2.46 crore meters with a revenue potential estimated at Rs 29,519 crore. The near-term transmission tendering opportunity at about Rs 1.5 lakh crore remains solid, the release said.

"During the year, we also crossed the landmark deployment of 1 crore smart meters, reinforcing our leadership in large-scale infrastructure implementation and setting benchmarks for the industry," Patel said. "Looking ahead, the growth outlook across our businesses remains robust, supported by an expanding asset base across segments, a strong HVDC project pipeline, and sustained execution momentum in project development and deployment," he added.

Fourth Quarter Performance

In the fourth quarter alone, total income rose 15 per cent to Rs 7,588 crore, while the adjusted profit after tax for the period increased by 27.7 per cent to Rs 723 crore.

Annual Operational Revenue and System Availability

Operational revenue for the full year stood at Rs 18,296 crore, up 7.3 per cent, supported by recently operationalized transmission assets and contributions from the smart metering business. The company also noted that its average system availability in the transmission business remained over 99.7 per cent throughout the year. (ANI)