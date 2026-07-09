Senior government officials state that India's Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem is set for growth, evolving from back-office roles to innovation hubs, driven by collaboration between industry, academia, and the government to boost talent.

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India's Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem is poised for the next phase of growth as closer collaboration between industry, academia and the government strengthens the country's talent pipeline and innovation capabilities, senior government officials said on Thursday.

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Speaking on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on GCCs, the officials said the sector has evolved beyond its traditional back-office role into a global hub for research, design and high-value innovation, aligning with the government's vision of Viksit Bharat and creating fresh opportunities for global investments.

GCCs: An Important Pillar of Indian Economy

Ajoy Sharma, Additional Secretary and Director General (Employment), Ministry of Labour and Employment, described GCCs as a "very important pillar" of the Indian economy. He highlighted that GCCs have witnessed significant growth and heading towards a larger transformation. He further stressed that while earlier GCCs were seen as cost-effective back-office operations, today they are doing high-end research and design work.

"This is the time when academia, industry and government must come together so that we can provide that kind of ecosystem, that kind of talent to the GCCs so that we can be actually world leaders in that," he said. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision, he said attracting investments, including from countries such as Australia, is both a result of and a step towards achieving that goal. Sharma said initiatives such as career lounges, apprenticeship programmes and internship schemes are being developed as part of a larger talent ecosystem to support GCC growth.

Fostering Industry-Academia Collaboration

Anandrao Patil, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, said GCCs are emerging as a major platform for industry-academia collaboration. He further stressed, "under National Apprenticeship Program, we are actually working together with the industry for long and the youth are getting new skills," adding the GCC industry will help the education institutions have "proper collaboration and focused research." (ANI)