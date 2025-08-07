Adani Power has received a Letter of Intent to supply 2,400 MW of electricity to Bihar. The project involves an investment of approximately $3 billion and will be a new greenfield plant.

India's largest private thermal power producer, Adani Power Limited, has announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited to supply 2,274 MW of power to the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited and the South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited from a 2,400 MW thermal power project being developed in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. Adani Power was the lowest bidder in the tender process, with a final supply price of Rs 6.075 per KWh. As part of the agreement, the company will supply electricity from a greenfield 3x800 MW ultra-supercritical power plant, which will be established under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model. The first unit is expected to be commissioned within 48 months, and the last within 60 months.

Adani Power CEO, S B Khyalia, stated, “We are pleased to have won the bid for the development and operation of the 2,400 MW thermal power project in Bihar. We will be investing approximately $3 billion to establish a new greenfield plant, which is expected to further support the state's industrialization. Our plant will be an advanced, low-emission, ultra-supercritical facility, providing reliable, competitively priced, and high-quality power to the state.”

It is understood that the power plant will be fueled from coal linkages allocated under the Indian government's energy policy. The project is expected to create approximately 10,000 to 12,000 jobs during the construction phase and around 3,000 jobs after commissioning.

Adani Power, a part of the Adani portfolio, is India's largest private thermal power producer. The company operates 12 power plants across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, with a total thermal power generation capacity of 18,110 MW. It also operates a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.