Adani Power's stock price rose 2.31% to Rs 623.80, driven by strong financial performance. While FY25 revenue reached Rs 56,203 crore, net profit decreased to Rs 12,749 crore.

Adani Power shares moved up in Monday's trade, giving investors another reason to cheer as the company’s financial performance continues to draw attention. At 10:23 am, the stock was trading at Rs 623.80, up 2.31%. Adani Power is part of the NIFTY NEXT 50 index, and its rise added momentum to broader market sentiment.

Strong Revenue, Lower Profit

Over the past three years, Adani Power’s revenues have steadily climbed, reaching Rs 56,203 crore in FY25. That’s a sharp jump from Rs 38,773 crore in FY23.

However, profits told a different story. Net profit came in at Rs 12,749 crore in FY25, lower than the Rs 20,829 crore reported in the previous year.

Numbers That Matter

Earnings per share (EPS): Rs 32.32 in FY25 (down from Rs 51.62 in FY24)

Book value: Jumped to Rs 138.17 per share in March 2025 (from Rs 92.26 a year ago)

Debt-to-equity: Improved to 0.71 from 0.96, showing stronger balance sheet health

Quarter Update

In the June 2025 quarter, revenue was Rs 14,109 crore, almost flat compared to the previous quarter. But profit rose to Rs 3,305 crore, up from Rs 2,599 crore — a sign of better margins.

What’s Next?

The company has also announced a share split record date and released fresh Investor Presentations in both INR and USD, signalling its confidence in future growth.

For now, investors seem to be rewarding the company’s improved balance sheet and steady performance — keeping Adani Power in the spotlight.