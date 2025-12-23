Adani Power Limited is aggressively expanding its capacity to meet India's soaring electricity demand, raising its target to 41.87 GW by 2032. The company has committed over $22 billion and secured major tenders for new thermal projects.

Adani Power Limited (APL) is sharpening its growth ambition by expanding capacity and securing landmark tenders to meet India's rising electricity needs. The company committed a record amount of money to new projects and strengthened its readiness for fuel and technology for next year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meeting India's Surging Power Demand

India is entering its most significant surge in power demand in decades. This is due to rapid urban growth, increased factory capacity, and higher disposable income. The peak power needed in the country rose from 250 gigawatts to 400 gigawatts by the year 2032. By 2047, it will exceed 700 gigawatts, Adani Power says. Even with more renewable energy, thermal power remains the backbone of the system. It provides a steady electricity supply and helps keep the power grid stable.

To address this, APL raised its long-term power production target. It now aims to reach 41.87 gigawatts by the year 2032. This is an increase from its earlier goal of about 30 gigawatts. Currently, the company has a capacity of 18.15 gigawatts. It undertook the largest private-sector thermal power project in India, with a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore. The company already secured the land and ordered the main equipment needed for this growth.

Strategic Expansion and Milestones

During 2025, APL reached several milestones. Its power generation capacity grew after it bought Vidharbha Industries and Power Ltd near Nagpur. The company also committed to investing more than $ 22 billion in projects through 2032. It secured major tenders to supply power to states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam. These wins include more greenfield projects than any other private competitor.

Major Greenfield Projects Across States

In Uttar Pradesh, the company invested USD 2 billion to set up a 1,500 megawatt plant in Mirzapur. In Bihar, it built a large plant in Bhagalpur, investing USD 3 billion. In Madhya Pradesh, a 1,600 MW project is underway in Anuppur, with an investment of Rs 21,000 crore. In Assam, a huge project worth Rs 48,000 crore has been developed to produce 3,200 megawatts of power. These projects use high-efficiency technology to lower emissions and save water.

Fuel Security and Diversification

APL also entered the hydro power sector through a partnership in Bhutan. This project produces 570 megawatts of electricity. To ensure it has sufficient coal, the company received approval to commence operations at a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh. This mine produces 6.5 million tonnes of coal every year. This helped the company maintain steady, strong operations.

Socio-Economic Impact and Community Development

Local job creation accelerated across new project sites. Projects under implementation are estimated to employ over 1 lakh people during the project phase and 7-10,000 during the operational phase. The company will also teach new skills to young people and bring more women into engineering roles.

Future Outlook for 2026

For 2026, the company plans to build its new plants faster and use more digital tools to ensure reliability. (ANI)