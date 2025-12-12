Pranav Adani of Adani Enterprises details how the group's integrated infrastructure, including ports, airports, and renewable energy, is crucial for India's goal of becoming a USD 10 trillion economy, highlighting key projects like Dharavi redevelopment.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), set out a data-driven vision for how India can accelerate its economic rise and how the Adani Group's infrastructure backbone is helping shape that trajectory. With India on track to touch a USD 5 trillion GDP target and projected by global institutions to potentially reach USD 10 trillion within the next decade, Pranav Adani highlighted that the country's moment is defined by scale, confidence and execution.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Adani's Integrated Infrastructure Powering India's Growth

In a conversation on a private television channel, Pranav Adani detailed how the Adani Group's integrated infrastructure strategy supports India's march toward becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy. In the interview, he noted that the Adani Group's portfolio mirrors the contours of India's growth map, from 14 ports handling a quarter of India's cargo to eight of the country's busiest airports, including Navi Mumbai, which will become operational from December 25, from the nation's largest renewable energy pipeline of 50+ GW under development to urban transformation projects serving millions.

Infrastructure, he said, "is not a short-term capital cycle; it is a 20-40-year commitment. Countries grow when companies invest with a generational mindset."

Focus on Dharavi Redevelopment Project

A significant portion of the conversation centred on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), among the world's largest urban renewal programmes. With over one million residents, Dharavi's transformation involves building modern housing, formalising livelihoods and creating new economic opportunities. Pranav Adani emphasised that resident-centric rehabilitation, executed through transparent, phased delivery, remains the project's foundation.

Strategic Investments in India's Northeast

He also spoke of strategic investments in emerging growth corridors, especially the Northeast. With major expansions underway in aviation, transmission, logistics and green power, he said the region could become India's "gateway to ASEAN," supported by the diversified conglomerate's ability to deliver large projects on time and at scale.

Governance and Financial Strength

He reiterated the Group's governance strength: its companies operate some of the world's most efficient infrastructure assets, maintain investment-grade credit ratings and continue to attract long-term global partners. The Group's stellar track record, he said, is anchored in transparent processes and disciplined execution -- qualities that have allowed it to remain India's fastest-growing infrastructure conglomerate.

A Call to India's Youth

He ended with a message to India's youth: embrace risk, innovate relentlessly and participate in building India of 2047. "This is the era for bold builders," he said. "India's next leap will come from those who think long-term and build for national impact." (ANI)