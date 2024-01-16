Adani Group offers Dharavi slum residents homes with 17% more space

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), a collaboration between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra Government, has announced a transformative initiative to provide eligible residents of Dharavi with spacious flats featuring independent kitchens and toilets.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra, has unveiled plans to provide eligible residents of Dharavi with spacious flats, marking a substantial improvement in living conditions. Under this joint initiative, Dharavi residents deemed eligible will receive flats with a minimum area of 350 square feet, featuring independent kitchens and toilets.

The Adani Group, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government, emphasized that these flats will offer 17% more space compared to typical slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai, setting a new standard for maximum space and carpet area in the Dharavi project.

A spokesperson for DRPPL expressed the vision behind this initiative, stating, "The new flats will be dream homes for all Dharavi residents and will raise their standard of living. Each home will reflect the spirit of Dharaviites, whose aspirations will always be the same as ordinary Mumbaikars. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people of Dharavi by keeping it intact."

The cut-off date for eligibility determination has been set as January 1, 2000. Each flat will be equipped with a separate kitchen and an independent internal toilet, prioritizing safety and proper ventilation.

DRPPL outlined its mission to transform Dharavi into a commercial and industrial complex, connecting it to global cities while preserving its cultural identity and industrial spirit. The redevelopment project aims to elevate the standard of living for Dharavi residents, providing economic opportunities, futuristic education, vocational training, modern healthcare facilities, and an enhanced quality of life.

The ambitious redevelopment plan includes the integration of community-centric amenities such as a community hall, recreational area, public garden, hospital, and daycare centre for children. The DRPPL envisions creating a new Dharavi that harmonizes economic progress with the rich cultural heritage of the region.