Adani Foundation has launched a garment skills and production centre in Shivpuri, MP, to empower women. The CSR initiative will skill women in apparel production, provide modern machines, and ensure market access to boost their income.

The Adani Foundation has set up a garment skills and production centre in Badarwas block of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh under its CSR initiative to empower women. The garment skills and production centre will skill women in apparel production and help boost their incomes.

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Adani Foundation's Vision for Women's Empowerment

Speaking on the initiative, Adani Foundation CEO Abhishek Lakhtakia said the women at the Centre will use modern machines. "We will connect about 1,500 women with the Adani Vikas Kendra. The aim of the Centre is that women will sew here, sew on modern machines. They will be trained and when they make their products, garments... we will provide good market so that their income increases. If we can improve quality, bring a difference in design, and connect them to the market, income of women will increase," Lakhtakia told ANI.

He said rise in women's income will also help their families.

Project Scope and Impact

Project Manager Arvind Bhargava said the monthly income of women will rise due to the facility. "In Badarwas block, over 3,500 women are engaged in tailoring and jacket-making. To provide large-scale employment, a garment skills and production centre has been established through Adani CSR, with 600 machines creating jobs for 1,200-1,400 women. Their monthly income is expected to rise, supporting the Prime Minister's vision of 'Lakhpati Didis'. The project began with a foundation ceremony on January 9, 2025, and has been completed in record time. Today, it is being inaugurated, ensuring immediate work opportunities," he told ANI.

Skill Development and Training

Trainer Anisha Dixit says said garment skills and production centre will provide new opportunities to women in rural areas. "This is a great opportunity, 113 women have received training, and the target for this year is to train 1,300 more. These women are capable of various work, especially tailoring, and we are enhancing their skills so they can take on better opportunities. Most come from nearby rural areas, where sewing was limited to their homes without a proper platform... They are being given opportunity here," she said.

About Adani Foundation

The Adani Foundation is currently operating in 7,071 villages across 22 states, positively impacting 9.6 million lives. (ANI)