    Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar removed from short-term surveillance by NSE, BSE

    The stocks will be excluded from the short-term ASM framework with effect from March 17, according to separate circulars available on the exchanges. 

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 8:59 AM IST

    The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced that three Adani group companies -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar --  will move out of the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM).

    The stocks will be excluded from the short-term ASM framework with effect from March 17, according to separate circulars available on the exchanges. The NSE and the BSE had put the three Adani group firms, including the flagship firm Adani Enterprises, under the ASM framework on March 8.

    The parameters for shortlisting securities under ASM include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price-earning ratio.

    In addition, the NSE said that on these securities, "margins to be restored prior to ASM on all existing derivative contracts."

    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) is also another stock that was excluded from the framework.

    "Applicable rate of margin shall be 50 per cent or existing margin whichever is higher, subject to a maximum rate of margin capped at 100 per cent, w.e.f. March 20, 2023, on all open positions as on March 17, 2023, and new positions created from March 20, 2023," the exchanges said on Thursday.

    Putting in stocks under this framework means intra-day trading would require a 100 per cent upfront margin, as per the market experts. During instances of high volatility in shares, the bourses move stocks to short-term or long-term ASM framework to safeguard the investors from short-selling.

    Meanwhile, stocks of six Adani group companies out of the ten listed entities ended in the green territory on Thursday. At the end of the session, the six group firms were settled in the green, while four closed in the red.

    After taking a beating on the bourses, following the report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, the group stocks had recovered. However, amid sluggish broader market trends, the group's stocks have declined in the last few trading sessions. The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

    The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 8:59 AM IST
    Opinion Canberra's wishful thinking

    Credit Suisse after Silicon Valley Bank: Decoding the current financial crisis

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company AJR

    Chennai Metro Rail phase 2 train would be able to operate without a driver

    NFT Trading Soars! Dogetti, Yuga Labs, and Calvaria are Among the Top Promising NFT Players

    Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Wedding Reception: Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal and others attend- See Pics RBA

    Not Janhvi Kapoor-Sara or Ananaya Panday, Priyanka Chopra picks Alaya F as the next superstar in Bollywood RBA

    Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday party: Vicky-Katrina to Kiara-Sidharth and many more attend (Video) RBA

    Zwigato Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh and others at movie screening RBA

    Here is how eating apples can be beneficial for your health daily vma

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

