Adani Defence & Aerospace has partnered with Italian firm Leonardo to create a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India. The MoU aims to produce advanced helicopters like the AW169M to meet military demands and boost the nation's self-reliance.

Adani Defence & Aerospace on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Leonardo, an Italian global company in aerospace, defence and security, to develop, manufacture and sustain a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India According to the company statement, the strategic partnership aims to establish a fully integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India, addressing surging military demands and propelling the nation toward self-reliance in helicopter production.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strategic Partnership Goals

The collaboration will target the Indian Armed Forces' requirements, particularly for Leonardo's advanced AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters, and will deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training. The programme is expected to address the increasing demand and new military requirements, while positioning India as a future hub for helicopter manufacturing. The partnership also paves the path for a new Indian helicopter ecosystem with the potential to be extended to the civil domestic demand, with dedicated localised industrial activities, and support the international supply chain.

Leadership Commentary

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, "This alliance with Leonardo is a pivotal stride toward a resilient, future-proof helicopter ecosystem in India. Merging global excellence with our industrial momentum, we will drive enduring value, high-skill employment, and alignment with Aatmanirbhar Bharat to position India as a global aerospace powerhouse."

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, "With the Indian Armed Forces projecting demand for over 1000 helicopters in the coming decade, this partnership realises our vision for sovereign manufacturing. It will accelerate indigenisation, strengthen supply chains, and establish India as a world-class production base."

Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director, Leonardo Helicopters, said, "We're extremely pleased to join forces with Adani to provide our contribution to India's vision for an even stronger and growing role of their rotorcraft industry, and to enable the country to access the level of modern technology and operational capability it deserves."

Economic and Strategic Impact

The company said the ecosystem is expected to generate thousands of high-skill jobs in engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and sustainment services, while cementing India as a competitive hub for helicopter production. The partnership, the release added, redefines India's aerospace landscape, strengthening defence autonomy and position the country as a trusted global hub for helicopter manufacturing and sustainment. (ANI)