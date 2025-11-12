Adani Cement and Coolbrook announced the world's first commercial deployment of the RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) at its Andhra Pradesh plant. This move will decarbonise the cement-making process, cutting 60,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

World's First Commercial Deployment of RDH Technology

Adani Cement and Coolbrook have announced an agreement to deliver the world's first commercial deployment of the RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology at Adani's Boyareddypalli Integrated Cement Plant in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative, according to a press release from Adani, is aimed at significantly reducing carbon emissions from cement production.

This marks the first industrial-scale use of Coolbrook's RDH system, which will decarbonise the calcination phase; the most fossil fuel-intensive stage of cement manufacturing. The technology will provide clean heat to dry and improve the efficiency of alternative fuels, reducing dependence on traditional fossil sources.

Paving the Way for Clean Cement Manufacturing

The deployment is expected to cut around 60,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year, with the potential to increase tenfold over time. The RDH system will be powered entirely by renewable energy from Adani Cement's own portfolio, ensuring that the industrial heat generated is free from emissions. The company said this move demonstrates the real-world feasibility of clean, electrified industrial heat powered fully by renewables and reinforces India's potential to become a global hub for clean cement manufacturing.

A Milestone in Industrial Electrification

Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Group's Cement Business, said the project marks a major step in the company's sustainability journey. "The world's first commercial deployment of Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater within our operations marks a pivotal moment in our decarbonisation journey. This is a major leap towards achieving our net-zero goals. By integrating such cutting-edge electrification solutions into our cement production, we are accelerating the shift away from fossil fuels and setting a new standard for low-carbon cement manufacturing," he said in the release.

Coolbrook's Chief Executive Officer, Joonas Rauramo, called the partnership a milestone for industrial electrification. "Entering into the first industrial-scale project in the world with Adani Cement marks a transformative step for industrial electrification in one of the world's most vital cement markets. Our mission is to make RotoDynamic Technology a new industry standard for decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors," Rauramo said.

Future Plans and Broader Sustainability Goals

The collaboration between Adani Cement and Coolbrook also includes plans to expand the use of RotoDynamic Technology across other Adani Cement operations. Both companies aim to launch at least five additional projects within the next two years.

The first-generation RDH will deliver hot gases at around 1000°C, which will help in drying alternative fuels and make their use more efficient. Adani Cement's broader sustainability plan includes increasing the use of alternative fuels and resources to 30 per cent and raising the share of green power to 60 per cent by the financial year 2028. With this deployment, the company expects to advance its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. (ANI)