A new KPMG report shows 92% of tech executives believe managing AI agents will be a vital skill. This rise of agentic AI is compelling companies to restructure their workforce, with digital assistants set to form a larger part of tech teams.

As the corporate landscape shifts toward automated decision-making, 92 per cent of tech executives report that managing artificial intelligence agents will become an important skill within the next five years. According to a report by KPMG, this rapid rise of agentic AI is forcing organizations to overhaul their workforce structures and rethink traditional operational strategies.

The report surveyed 2,500 tech executives from 27 countries, highlighting that 88 per cent of organizations are already investing in building agentic AI into their systems. This shift is projected to alter team compositions significantly over the next two years, with digital assistants expected to comprise 36 per cent of core technology teams by 2027, up from 28 per cent in 2025.

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Strategic Overhaul and Competitive Edge

Zack Kass, global AI advisor and former Head of Go-To-Market, OpenAI, said, "The future will not be defined by what machines can do. It will be defined by what we want machines to do." To optimize human-AI collaboration and increase adaptability, Kass recommends moving toward smaller teams and flatter structures for more agility. "Play smaller, and you can be more forward-looking," he said.

The report added that the real value from agentic AI comes when the focus moves beyond individual productivity to a broader shift. Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and chief executive officer of Uniphore, emphasized the competitive necessity of mastering these new systems. "Companies that learn to use AI and AI agents and all these architectures effectively are likely to leave their peer groups behind," Sachdev said. "Right now that is coming down to the leadership of companies and departments and teams."

Navigating Integration and Security Risks

To manage this integration, 90 per cent of technology executives plan to expand and strengthen their partnerships to access external expertise. However, this growing reliance on third-party collaborators raises significant security, governance, and data protection concerns.

Noelle Russell, AI solutions architect and strategic advisor, recommended a selective approach to building internal capabilities while leveraging external support. "Pick the areas that you want to keep in-house for domain expertise, then choose trusted partners to fill in the gaps across your portfolio," Russell said. "Paying attention to what you build means applying rigor and discipline to every model you select."

Long-Term Challenges and the 'Intelligence Age'

Beyond immediate agentic technologies, the report noted that organizations face long-term challenges from emerging fields like quantum computing and artificial general intelligence. Security remains a primary concern, with 41 per cent of executives worried that they are falling behind in preparing for quantum-related encryption threats.

"We stand at the threshold of the Intelligence Age, a period defined by an unprecedented pace of innovation and profound uncertainty, where technology is no longer just a tool, but a force reshaping the very fabric of business and society," said Guy Holland, Global Leader, CIO Center of Excellence KPMG International. "Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rewriting the rules of competition, quantum breakthroughs loom on the horizon, and geopolitical uncertainty adds another layer of complexity. The forces shaping our world are leaving organizations and individuals grappling with what comes next," he added (ANI)