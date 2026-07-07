Around 52% of India is grappling with a rainfall deficit, causing a significant 92 lakh hectare lag in total Kharif sowing compared to last year. Central India is worst-hit, with acute moisture stress and limited reservoir replenishment.

Around 52 per cent of the country remains rainfall-deficient despite a recent sequential improvement in monsoon coverage. According to a report by Dolat Capital, the agricultural backdrop across India continues to face a sizable seasonal rainfall deficit, acute moisture stress in Central India, and limited reservoir replenishment. Total kharif sowing stands at 350.9 lakh hectares, which reflects a meaningful lag of 92.0 lakh hectares compared to the early monsoon onset of the previous year.

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Kharif Sowing Faces Meaningful Lag

"The current acreage position still points to a meaningful lag, with total kharif sowing 92.0 lakh ha below last year, although last year's early monsoon onset creates an adverse base for YoY comparison. Against the five-year normal, however, the seasonal shortfall is considerably narrower at 22.5 lakh ha; pulses and coarse cereals are already above normal, while the deficit remains concentrated in oilseeds, cotton and rice," the report stated.

Widespread Rainfall Deficit

On the weather front, all-India cumulative seasonal rainfall is 38 per cent below normal due to dry conditions throughout June. Central India carries the sharpest seasonal deficit at 45 per cent, followed closely by East and Northeast India at 40 per cent below normal levels.

The report stated that "The divergence between improving weekly rainfall and still-large seasonal deficits suggests that while the monsoon is gaining traction, cumulative soil-moisture conditions remain weak across several key cropping belts."

Impact on Crops and Water Storage

Deficit Concentrated in Key Crops

The report showcased rice acreage at 60.2 lakh hectares, staying 6.3 lakh hectares below the five-year normal because subdued rainfall across eastern paddy belts limits transplanting activity. Similarly, oilseeds acreage is 17.2 lakh hectares below normal at 66.3 lakh hectares, while cotton sowing stays 12.9 lakh hectares below normal at 63.2 lakh hectares. Conversely, coarse cereals and pulses show expansion, standing at 60.1 lakh hectares and 37.2 lakh hectares respectively.

Reservoir Levels and Water Stress

Water availability mirrors the rainfall crunch, as all-India live storage capacities drop marginally to 26.0 per cent. Eastern India experiences the worst water stress, with reservoirs functioning at just 19.4 per cent capacity, which represents a 23.4 per cent deficit compared to normal volumes.

Future Outlook

Looking forward, the report noted that "The southward shift of the monsoon trough towards its normal position, alongside an emerging Bay of Bengal low-pressure system, is expected to drive heavier rainfall across Central India and Maharashtra. If sustained, this should accelerate inflows into key reservoirs and support a more visible recovery in storage levels through mid-July."

(ANI)