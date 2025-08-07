Tesla has opened its third showroom in Gurugram, India, leasing a 51,000 sq ft space for nine years. This follows the recent launch of the Tesla Model Y in India, with bookings now open across the country.

With the opening of its first showroom in Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, Elon Musk's well-known electric car firm, Tesla, has begun selling in India. On August 11, the company's second store in India will open at Delhi Worldmark, Aerocity. Once it begins operations, the carmaker will be able to serve consumers in Delhi and the national capital region.

What Do We Know About Tesla's 3rd Showroom?

Approximately 51,000 square feet of super built-up space at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road will be leased by Tesla for a period of nine years in order to open its third showroom in Gurugram, it was recently announced.

A showroom, service centre, and warehouse will all be located here. CRE Matrix, a real estate analysis agency, estimates that the rent for this property is Rs 4.82 crore, or around Rs 40 lakh per month.

Tesla paid a security deposit of Rs 2.41 crore, with monthly rent payable before the 7th of each month. This property has 51 parking spaces and the lease began on July 15, 2025, with registration completed on July 28.

The nine-year agreement, filed under Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited, needed a stamp duty payment of Rs 20.69 lakh. Suncity Real Estate LLP owns 21% of the property, Orchid Infrastructure Developers Private Limited owns 3.06%, and Garwal Property Private Limited owns the majority (75.94%).

Tesla Model Y Introduced

Recently, the Tesla Model Y was introduced to the Indian market. The carmaker's official Indian website launched the same day. Customers were first limited to registering their cars in Gurugram, New Delhi, and Mumbai. This has been changed, though, so customers may now register their vehicles in any state or union territory in the country. To put it another way, potential customers may now reserve and register their Tesla cars in their states.

The manufacturer has released both RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD versions of the car in India. The entry price for the RWD model is Rs 59.89 lakh, while the long-range version is available for Rs 67.89 lakh. Consequently, the on-road cost for the RWD variant totals Rs 61.07 lakh, whereas the on-road price for the long-range version is Rs 69.15 lakh.