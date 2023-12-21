Tata Safari, Harrier garner first-ever Bharat NCAP 5-star safety rating; Nitin Gadkari congratulates

Launched in India in October 2023, the Tata Safari and the Tata Harrier secured a five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests as well. The two SUVs garnered five stars in both adult and child safety categories.

The first-ever crash test results have been released by the Indian government's Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), which has given the Tata Harrier and Safari an incredible 5-star rating.

Since December 15, the organisation has been doing extensive testing, and the first set of data, which demonstrate the cars' superior safety, were released.

The Harrier and Safari both performed exceptionally well, securing their 5-star rating with scores of 30.08/32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and an astounding 44.54 out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP). Although these SUVs performed quite well in the side moveable deformable barrier test, the frontal offset deformable barrier test raised questions regarding the safety of the chest region.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote: “Congratulations to @TataMotors for the historic achievement! Presenting the first-ever Bharat – NCAP 5-star rating certification to the new Safari and Harrier is a momentous stride in enhancing consumer safety. BNCAP stands as India’s independent advocate for vehicle safety, setting benchmarks to global standards. A commendable feat that resonates with the commitment to excellence and the well-being of the Indian consumer.”

These two SUVs added to their already impressive credentials when they received a 5-star certification in the Global NCAP crash testing, with nearly identical AOP and COP ratings. There’s little to distinguish between the two ratings and their respective processes. One notable difference is that, under Global NCAP, the maximum achievable score for AOP is 34 points, while under Bharat NCAP, it stands at 32 points.

Bharat NCAP is a voluntary programme and applies to the M1 category of vehicles with a gross weight of less than or equal to 3,500kg. The M1 category includes vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising not more than eight seats, in addition to the driver's seat.

Every vehicle undergoes a series of crash tests, which include a side impact test conducted at 50 kmph, a pole side impact test conducted at 29 kmph, and an offset deformable barrier frontal impact test conducted at 64 kmph. Cars are rated from zero to five stars after these tests.

