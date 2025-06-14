Tata Motors is gearing up to reintroduce the Sierra SUV with both ICE and EV variants. Spy photos reveal a futuristic triple-screen layout, advanced features, and cutting-edge safety technologies like Level 2 ADAS.

Tata Motors is preparing for its upcoming major launch of the year, the Sierra, after catching the market by storm with the electric Harrier avatar. The model has previously shown at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The spy photos are already beginning to appear online, exposing some of the crucial information and salient characteristics.

In case you were unaware, after almost twenty years, Tata Sierra is expected to return to the market and regain its dominance in the sector. Both ICE and EV variants of the SUV will be available for purchase.

Tata Sierra coming soon: What do we know?

The spy photos give the impression that the SUV will have futuristic features when it debuts. In order to improve the entire driving experience for both the driver and passengers, the test mule was observed displaying a triple-screen layout.

According to reports, each unit will have a measurement of 12.3 inches. The infotainment system's center unit and digital instrument cluster will be housed on one screen, while the front passenger will occupy the other.

According to rumours, the Mahindra XEV 9e, which was introduced in India a few months ago, appears to have served as some inspiration for the corporation. Among the other noteworthy features, the SUV will have a panoramic sunroof, a Harman sound system, a dual-tone dashboard, a stylish four-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, wireless charging, automatic climate control, soft touch materials on the dashboard, and automatic adjustable ventilated front seats.

The Tata Sierra will include several popular safety features from the recently released Harrier EV. A 540-degree surround-view camera, Level 2 ADAS with several autonomous functions, an HD rearview mirror, seven airbags as standard, and other goodies are included in the list.

The ICE may be equipped with a 2.0L diesel engine and a 1.5L turbocharged GDI petrol engine. The Harrier and Safari are powered by the same powerplant. Both manual and automatic gearboxes may be available with these engine choices. The electric version is probably going to use the same battery pack as the Harrier EV and a dual-motor AWD setup.