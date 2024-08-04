Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which coupe SUV will offer the best value?

    Tata Motors will be offering Curvv in both ICE and electrified version whereas Basalt from Citroen has not revealed its powertrains yet. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 4:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    The Coupe SUV sector is expected to introduce a new SUV category for Indian consumers. The cars in the coupe SUV genre have sloping rooflines that evoke sedans. Leading automakers Tata Motors and Citroen (a division of the Stellantis Group) in India are about to introduce their first few SUVs to the Indian market at competitive prices. Citroen's Basalt has not yet disclosed its powertrains, but Tata Motors will sell the Curvv in both ICE and electric versions.

    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Exterior comparison

    Both Citroen and Tata Motors have revealed the outside styling of their coupe-SUVs. The Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv have drastically contrasting designs. Citrorn Basalt's front design is influenced by its other sister, C3 Aircross, while Tata Curvv's is influenced by its older siblings, Tata Harrier and Safari.

    The Citroen Basalt's front LED is attached to the grill in a split configuration, whereas the Tata Curvv's LED DRL is connected to a separate housing for the headlights. Both the Citroen Basalt and the Tata Curvv have projector units installed in their headlights.

    The back profiles of the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv are nearly similar to their respective front shapes. When unlocking and locking the car, the Tata Curvv may provide an animated effect in addition to its associated LED DRL taillamp configuration. On the other side, Citroen provides a split configuration for the taillamps, which may be halogen or an LED unit.

    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Wheel base

    Citroen may provide 17-inch alloy wheels, whereas Tata Curvv offers 18-inch alloy wheels with round wheel arches. The Tata Curvv's flush door handles look prettier and will somewhat increase aerodynamic performance. Conversely, Citroen Basalt has conventional door knobs as standard models.

    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Interiors

    The interiors of the Tata Curvv have not been revealed yet. Citroen in their latest teaser shared some elements of the interior features. 

    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Under the hood

    Tata Curvv will be launched with a petrol and a diesel engine along with an electric version as well. The specifications remain unclear about the engine and the battery pack being offered. Citroen has not revealed the Basalt’s engine specifications yet. 

    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Launch details

    Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt will be hitting India'a roads in the first week of August. Citroen Basalt will be launching on August 2, and Tata Curvv will be launching on August 7. 

