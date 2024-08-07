Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tata Curvv EV launched in India starting from Rs 17.49 lakh; Check range, interiors and more

    The Curvv EV offers ventilated, 6-way adjustable front seats, a 2-position rear seat recline, and drive modes of Eco, City, and Sport. It also features V2V and V2L charging, first introduced with the Nexon EV.

    Tata Curvv EV launched in India starting from Rs 17.49 lakh; Check range, interiors and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 4:47 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    Tata Motors, on August 7, officially launched the Curvv EV, marking a significant milestone in India's automotive industry as the country's first mass-market coupe SUV. During the launch ceremony, Tata Motors' Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra, announced that electric cars currently account for 12% of the company's sales. The Tata Curvv EV has a closed-off grille, an aerodynamically designed 18-inch alloy wheel, a nose-mounted charger, and vertical stylistic elements on the bumper.

    The interior of the cabin is decorated in two tones of white and grey. Numerous innovations are available in the car, including a 12.3-inch floating infotainment touchscreen, a touch-based temperature control panel, and, in higher trim levels, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation. A wireless charging pad, rotary drive selection, and 500 litres of trunk capacity are some more attraction.

    Top-spec Curvv EVs come with leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate with gesture control, and a 320W 9-speaker JBL sound system.  Six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill-start and descent assistance, a blind spot monitor, driver drowsiness warning, and Level 2 ADAS features are just a few of the many safety features.

    In addition to this, Tata has introduced a line of accessories known as Tata.ev Originals that allow customers to customise their Curvv EV.

    Tata Curvv range and charging

    With a 167 horsepower electric motor mounted on the front axle, all Curvv EV models can reach a peak speed of 160 kph and sprint from 0 to 100 kph in 8.6 seconds. Additionally, charging is rapid, taking 15 minutes to reach 150 km of range and 40 minutes to reach 10-80% capacity with a 70kW charger. Through the use of the iRA software, the model facilitates vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging.

    Tata Curvv competition

    In the mid-size SUV market, the Curvv sits above the well-liked Tata Nexon EV and is positioned to take on well-known vehicles like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Indian market's selection of Tata Motors' electric vehicles would be significantly improved by this new addition.

    Tata Curvv price

    The Curvv EV was unveiled by Tata Motors to the Indian market, with an ex-showroom starting price of Rs. 17.49 lakh. The cost of the premium long-range model is Rs. 21.99 lakh. Bookings for the new coupe SUV will open on August 12, 2024.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which coupe SUV will offer the best value? gcw

    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which coupe SUV will offer the best value?

    2024 Nissan X-Trail to launch in India on August 1; Check specifications, engine and expected price gcw

    2024 Nissan X-Trail to launch in India on August 1; Check specifications, engine and expected price

    Thar Roxx mahindra unveils teaser for the new suv launch date revealed watch gcw

    Thar ROXX: Mahindra unveils teaser for 'THE' new SUV, launch date REVEALED | WATCH

    Mahindra Thar Roxx 5 door launch on August 14 will compete against Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Force Gurkha watch gcw

    Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door launch on August 14; will compete against Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Force Gurkha | WATCH

    Citroen Basalt SUV coupe fully revealed ahead of August 2 launch check out official teaser watch gcw

    Citroen Basalt SUV coupe fully REVEALED ahead of August 2 launch; Check out official teaser | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    India Bangladesh communication channels remain functional at military level gcw

    India, Bangladesh communication channels remain functional at military level

    Why Kamal Haasan opted out from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 8? RKK

    Why Kamal Haasan opted out from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 8?

    Instagram 5 tips you should know to up your social media game gcw

    Instagram: 5 tips you should know to up your social media game

    Do you know carrying coconuts can make you miss your flight? RKK

    Do you know carrying coconuts can make you miss your flight?

    Kerala's blue miracle: Neelakurinji Flower blossoms once in 12 years anr

    Kerala's blue miracle: Neelakurinji Flower blossoms once in 12 years

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon