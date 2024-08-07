Tata Curvv EV launched in India starting from Rs 17.49 lakh; Check range, interiors and more

The Curvv EV offers ventilated, 6-way adjustable front seats, a 2-position rear seat recline, and drive modes of Eco, City, and Sport. It also features V2V and V2L charging, first introduced with the Nexon EV.

Tata Motors, on August 7, officially launched the Curvv EV, marking a significant milestone in India's automotive industry as the country's first mass-market coupe SUV. During the launch ceremony, Tata Motors' Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra, announced that electric cars currently account for 12% of the company's sales. The Tata Curvv EV has a closed-off grille, an aerodynamically designed 18-inch alloy wheel, a nose-mounted charger, and vertical stylistic elements on the bumper.

The interior of the cabin is decorated in two tones of white and grey. Numerous innovations are available in the car, including a 12.3-inch floating infotainment touchscreen, a touch-based temperature control panel, and, in higher trim levels, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation. A wireless charging pad, rotary drive selection, and 500 litres of trunk capacity are some more attraction.

Top-spec Curvv EVs come with leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate with gesture control, and a 320W 9-speaker JBL sound system. Six airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill-start and descent assistance, a blind spot monitor, driver drowsiness warning, and Level 2 ADAS features are just a few of the many safety features.



In addition to this, Tata has introduced a line of accessories known as Tata.ev Originals that allow customers to customise their Curvv EV.

Tata Curvv range and charging

With a 167 horsepower electric motor mounted on the front axle, all Curvv EV models can reach a peak speed of 160 kph and sprint from 0 to 100 kph in 8.6 seconds. Additionally, charging is rapid, taking 15 minutes to reach 150 km of range and 40 minutes to reach 10-80% capacity with a 70kW charger. Through the use of the iRA software, the model facilitates vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging.

Tata Curvv competition

In the mid-size SUV market, the Curvv sits above the well-liked Tata Nexon EV and is positioned to take on well-known vehicles like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Indian market's selection of Tata Motors' electric vehicles would be significantly improved by this new addition.

Tata Curvv price

The Curvv EV was unveiled by Tata Motors to the Indian market, with an ex-showroom starting price of Rs. 17.49 lakh. The cost of the premium long-range model is Rs. 21.99 lakh. Bookings for the new coupe SUV will open on August 12, 2024.

