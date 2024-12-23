Tata cars to Royal Enfield bikes: THIS Chennai-based firm gifts automobiles to employees; Here's why

Surmount Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd addresses logistical challenges like delays and inefficiencies, aiming to offer efficient, environmentally conscious solutions for businesses, as stated by its founder Denzil Rayan.

Seeking to encourage its employees, city-based Surmount Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd has gifted cars and motorcycles to recognise their hard work and dedication to the firm, a top official said on Sunday. At least 20 employees were given Tata automobiles, Activa scooters, and Royal Enfield bikes as "achieve higher goals" incentives.

Surmount Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd, which has its headquarters in Chennai, deals with typical issues in the logistics industry, such supply chain inefficiencies, delayed shipments, and a lack of transparency.

Our goal is to make logistics easier for companies of all kinds. In a statement, firm founder and managing director Denzil Rayan stated, "We recognise the challenges associated with conventional shipping and logistics procedures, and our objective is to offer solutions that are not only effective but also ecologically responsible."

"Implementing a robust employee welfare programme not only improves overall employee satisfaction but also enhances productivity and engagement. By doing this, employees with motivation are expected to perform the best," he added.

"Implementing a robust employee welfare programme not only improves overall employee satisfaction but also enhances productivity and engagement. By doing this, employees with motivation are expected to perform the best," he added.

