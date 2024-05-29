Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Porsche 911 Hybrid globally unveiled, gets improved performance & more; Check details

    Porsche 911 hybrid unveiled, the first electrified version of the sports car, marking a significant technological leap for the 7th generation model. The new 911 GTS gets a freshly developed 3.6-litre flat six engine with an electric motor to deliver 534 BHP.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    In the midst of the global upsurge in electric vehicle culture, Porsche, a German automaker, went above and beyond by converting the 911 Carrera GTS to hybrid power. The model gains several improvements from the most recent upgrades, making it better than before. In terms of design, it also got several upgrades from the inside and exterior.

    The recently released model now has a small, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery and an amazing 3.6-liter straight-six turbocharged engine coupled with an electric motor located in the transmission. The whole unit enables it to generate a remarkable 533 horsepower and 610 Nm of peak torque.

    With the twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder powering the previous model, the overall output has been increased by 59 bhp and 40Nm. The 8-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox now has an electric motor installed.

    The model is now better in the game thanks to the addition. It operates at 400V and has a 1.9kWh lithium-ion battery. Porsche's electrical system also includes a lightweight lithium-ion battery for the 12-volt on-board.

    In terms of the design improvement, the vehicle has undergone several observable changes. The newest 911 model in the generation now has redesigned bumpers and an upgraded headlamp configuration. There were also some nip and tuck adjustments in the back part. It now takes on a more assertive posture with wider and deeper LED taillights.

    Moving inside the new Porsche 911 GTS hybrid, it features a digital driver display, replacing the traditional analogue tachometer, with hybrid-specific information integrated into the touchscreen interface. 

    Additionally, consumers can select from a variety of HD matrix LED lighting. Over 600 metres of road are illuminated by it. As per the details shared by the brand, the latest update makes the car heavier than ever. Now, the overall curb weight for the hybridized GTS is increased by 50kg, flaunting an overall weight of 1595kg.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 2:32 PM IST
