    Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept revealed, know its electric ranges, other features; Details here

    The EQXX's efficiency allows it to travel over 1,000 kilometres on a single charge. Read more about this concept.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
    Mercedes-Benz has finally taken the covers off the new Vision EQXX concept and revealed additional information about it. A manufacturing version is also on the way, according to the business. The EQXX's efficiency allows it to travel over 1,000 kilometres on a single charge. The battery capacity of the EQXX has yet to be revealed by the German company, although it is less than 100 kilowatt-hours. According to the reports, it has half the capacity and is 30% lighter than the one in the EQS. The highest voltage in the system is 900 volts. The battery and the structure that holds it weighs around 495 kg.

    Mercedes claims that the powertrain is so efficient that 95% of the energy is sent to the wheels. The car also has a solar panel with 117 cells on the roof, which power several of the vehicle's ancillary electric components, such as the blower for the HVAC system, lighting, and infotainment system. The energy is also stored in a second lithium-iron-phosphate battery. This technology can liberate up to 25 kilometres of range in perfect situations.

    The EQXX is also light by EV standards, weighing only 1,750 kilos. That's only a little higher than the weight of a 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 Sedan, which weighs approximately 1,675 kilos. 

    Mercedes-Benz uses a lot of technology to make the car so unique. The company has a combination of air curtains in the front bumper and wheel covers, which eliminates aerodynamic separation at that corner. Active cooling shutters in the front grille are also present and only open when necessary. A rear diffuser deploys at high speeds but disappears into the body when not in use.

    A continuous display spans 47.5 inches (120.6 cm) from A-pillar to A-pillar on the inside. It includes an 8k resolution and a navigation system with 3D visuals that can portray a city from a satellite perspective down to 33 feet in height (10 meters). The cabin also makes considerable use of environmentally friendly materials. This includes Biosteel silk-like fibre cloth, vegan leather made from mushrooms, animal-free leather made from crushed cactus fibres, and bamboo-based carpets.

