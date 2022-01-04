  • Facebook
    Kia reveals Carens' variants, engine details and other specifications; Details inside

    The entry-level variation would cost approximately Rs 12 lakh, with the top-spec diesel automatic trim costing around Rs 20 lakh. The price of Carens will be announced early next month.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
    Kia is preparing to launch its first model for 2022, the Carens MPV, next month. Customers may reserve the MPV at Kia dealerships beginning January 14, as the Korean automaker has announced engine, transmission, and variation information. It will be offered in five configurations and will have three engine options.  The entry-level variation would cost approximately Rs 12 lakh, with the top-spec diesel automatic trim costing around Rs 20 lakh. The price of Carens will be announced early next month.

    Kia announced that the Carens MPV would be offered with diesel and petrol engines. The base engine will be a 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a 140hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine available in higher trim levels. A 115hp, a 1.5-litre diesel engine will also be available for the Carens.

    A six-speed manual transmission will be standard on the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, with the latter additionally receiving a torque converter automatic gearbox. Only the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine will be offered with a seven-speed DCT transmission. Kia has also stated that the Carens would be available in five trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, as well as six- and seven-seat configurations, depending on the model.

    It will include 16-inch steel wheels with covers, two-tone black and beige upholstery with blue highlights, a 7.5-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ABS, ESC, all-wheel disc brakes, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system in the premium version.

    In addition to the Premium trim's features, the Prestige grade includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster, a 6-speaker sound system, and a rearview camera.

    Prestige Plus adds 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic temperature control, keyless enter and go, and various driving modes – Normal, Eco, and Sport – with the latter exclusively available on DCT models, as well as a rear washer, rear washer wiper, and a rear defogger.

    Also Read | Kia Carens seven-seater unveiled: Know about features, specs and more

    LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia Connect UI and OTA updates, 64-colour ambient interior lighting, an air purifier, telescopic steering wheel adjustment, complete leatherette seats, and seatback tables for the second row will be standard on Luxury trim.

    It will likely have an 8-speaker BOSE sound system, cooled wireless charging, ventilated seats, rain-sensing wipers, and a standard-sized sunroof in the top category.

     

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
