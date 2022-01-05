Audi, BMW reports record sales in India during 2021; Read details

Audi, the German premium automaker, claimed a two-fold increase in retail sales in India to 3,293 units in 2021. In 2020, the firm sold 1,639 units. The e-Tron 50, e-Tron 55, e-Tron Sportback 55, e-Tron GT, RS e-Tron GT, and the petrol-powered Q-range, together with A-sedans, drove the increase, according to Audi India. Other models, including sedans A4 and A6 and SUVs Q2, Q5, and Q8, were volume sellers for the company. At the same time, the RS and S performance vehicles maintained solid demand with a big order book for 2022, according to the report.

Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon commented on the performance, saying, "We are delighted with our success in 2021, despite the sad second wave of the pandemic and other worldwide difficulties like semiconductor, commodity pricing, shipment constraints, and so on." He went on to say that their sales have more than doubled since 2020 and that 2021 will be a massive year for us, with nine new models introduced, as well as our foray into the Indian EV market with five electric car releases.

BMW, too, claimed a 34% increase in sales over 2020 last year in India, its most significant growth in a decade, with a total of 8,876 cars delivered. In 2021, the premium carmaker delivered 8,236 BMWs and 640 Minis. BMW Motorrad also sold 5,191 bikes last year. In 2020, the carmaker sold 6,604 vehicles under the BMW and MINI brands. BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah stated that the firm has remained strong and resilient, with all three of its brands enjoying extraordinary growth - BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad.

Also Read | Tata Motors bags second spot in December 2021 sales, crosses Hyundai

He claims that an appealing product assortment built explicitly with Indian consumers' needs in mind and an uncompromising focus on customer service has considerably boosted brand loyalty and pulled many new customers into the company's fold. BMW India said that the locally made sports activity vehicle (SAV) line, which includes the X1, X3, and X5, accounted for more than 40% of sales last year. The new models, which were in high demand, such as the M 340i xDrive, BMW X7, and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, were either sold out or had a long waiting time of several months.

Also Read | TVS Motor, BMW collaborate to produce electric two-wheelers in India