Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is finally here! Price starts from Rs 15.99 lakhs, to rival Tata Nexon EV

The new XUV400, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s first electric SUV, which was launched on World EV Day in 2022, has finally received a price tag. The Tata Nexon EV, the nation's best-selling electric vehicle, will be challenged by the XUV400 EV. The car is offered at an affordable price of Rs 15.99 lakh. For each of the two variations, the promotional rates are valid on the first 5,000 reservations. Within a year of its introduction, Mahindra hopes to deliver 20,000 XUV400 vehicles.

The copper twin peak emblem initially appears on a Mahindra EV, the XUV400. The eSUV will come in five colour options: Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Infinity Blue with a dual tone option of Satin Copper. It is available in two variants: the XUV400 EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery and the XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery.

The eSUV has a normal guarantee of 3 years and unlimited miles, and it also has an extended battery and motor warranty of 8 years and 160,000 miles, whichever comes first.

According to the company, the new Mahindra XUV400 has the quickest acceleration in the non-luxury market. The vehicle has an 8.3 second 0-100 kmph time. Additionally, it has a peak speed of 150 kmph.

With 110kW (150PS) and 310 Nm of torque, the XUV400 is the most powerful vehicle in its category. It is powered by two lithium-ion batteries with high capacities of 39.4 kWh and 34.5 kWh. According to Indian driving cycle regulations, the batteries have a range of 456 and 375 kilometres, respectively (MIDC). The C-segment SUV has a 4200 mm length and a 2600 mm wheelbase. It has a boot capacity of 378 or 418 litres (up to roof).

The driving modes of the XUV400 change the steering, throttle, and regen response. Fun, Fast, and Fearless are the names of the modes. Mahindra promises that the gamification of driving behaviours included in the vehicle will make it enjoyable to use the eSUV's full range. Along with meeting IP67 requirements, the battery pack and motor for the vehicle are also dust- and waterproof.

Bookings for the all-electric XUV400 will open on January 26, 2023, and deliveries will commence in March 2023 for the XUV400 EL and during the Diwali holiday season for the XUV400 EC. The buyer can take a test drive at the Mahindra dealership that is closest to them.

