Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel showcased, likely to be introduced in 2025

    Maruti Suzuki showcased the flex-fuel version of the WagonR at Auto Expo 2023. The version of the WagonR has flex-fuel decals on the side of the car. Maruti Suzuki’s showstopper, the Wagon R flex-fuel, which stood at the Ethanol pavilion, was one such attention-grabber.

     
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    The Auto Expo 2023 is now open for public. From electric two-wheelers to the Altroz and Punch CNG cars from Tata Motors, the alternative fuel vehicles heralding the shift to the sustainable energy track have commanded attention from the very first day of the exhibition. One such centre of interest was Maruti Suzuki's show-stopping Wagon R flex-fuel, which was displayed at the ethanol pavilion.

    The business asserts that any ethanol-petrol blend, as long as it includes between 20 and 85 percent ethanol, may be used with the flex fuel prototype. In order for the engine to adjust to the corrosive characteristics of ethanol, the powertrain has undergone several adjustments.

    To monitor the proportion of ethanol, sensors have been fitted. The engine management system has been updated, and there are heated fuel rails for cold start aid. The fuel pumps and injectors are more robust, and certain other mechanical components have been introduced to improve engine endurance.

    According to Maruti Suzuki, the Wagon R's emissions are dropped by 79% when compared to the conventional petrol engine, with no performance loss. The hatchback will comply with flex-fuel regulations by March of this year, according to the firm.

    The announcement comes at a time when the government has announced that the roll-out of 20 percent gasoline-ethanol blended fuel will commence from April 1 this year in a phase-wise manner.

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel prototype's exterior was light blue with contrast green decals, giving it a sporty appeal. The company has recently been quickly increasing the range of low-emission fuels it offers. Maruti Suzuki set up the Brezza CNG at the event to display its enlarged CNG range. Maruti Suzuki is targeting to launch it’s flex-fuel vehicles by 2025.

