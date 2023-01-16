Auto Expo 2023: New Toyota Land Cruiser 300 showcased, price starts at Rs 2.17 crore; bookings open

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 SUV has been showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and has been priced at Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom), rivalling the likes of the Lexus LX and the Range Rover. The Land Cruiser 300 is only available with a diesel engine. Here's what we know so far.

Toyota's top-of-the-line SUV, the new generation Land Cruiser 300 (LC300), was on show at the 2023 Auto Expo. The pricing of the newly announced LC 300 is Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). Toyota Land Cruiser 300 made its debut in 2021, however certain regions had to wait up to four years for the vehicle because of high demand and a lack of semiconductor processors. The waiting time could gradually get less if supply-chain constraints get better. In August 2022, Toyota started accepting reservations for the Land Cruiser 300 with a nominal fee of Rs 10 lakh. The initial batch of the SUV has reportedly been totally sold out, and Toyota is not currently taking additional reservations for the SUV.

In the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, the newly created 3.3-liter V6 diesel engine is paired with a 10-speed automated transmission. The SUV is more manoeuvrable and sturdy off-road thanks to its construction on Toyota's TNGA platform. The SUV's body-on-frame construction is still present. The new Land Cruiser 300 will undoubtedly have a strong road presence in terms of aesthetics. The SUV is given a makeover with a big front grille with chrome elements, squared LED headlamps and wheel arches, 20-inch alloy wheels, and obvious kinks in the A- and D-pillars.